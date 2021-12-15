ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday travel expected to jump 30 percent

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago
Both ground and air travel over Christmas is expected to increase dramatically over last year. TNS photo

According to AAA, 190 million Americans – and 3.3 million Michigan residents – are expected to travel this holiday season. That’s an increase of more than 30 percent from last year.

AAA defines traveling as going more than 50 miles to reach a destination.

