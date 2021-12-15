Nobel Prize-Winner Daniel Kahneman Just Explained What He's Learned About A.I. Outsmarting Humans

Early in his career, psychologist and researcher Philip Tetlock gained notoriety for his work exploring how well people predict the future - something we'd all like to do right now. Spoiler alert: Tetlock was quick to make clear that none of us has a crystal ball. Yet some, he found, are in fact consistently better than others at peering ahead. To most, Tetlock's work is best known by the analogous names he gave to good predictors and not-so-good ones: he called them foxes and hedgehogs. Foxes, Tetlock said, lean towards curiosity. They are open, inventive, bold, and tenacious. Quite the opposite, hedgehogs are deeply focused, often rule-bound, and can be narrow in their ways. The reality is that ultimately, we need both skill sets. And the good news is that all of us possess the ability to think both ways. Yet, in the most challenging and changing times, it's our fox mindset that proves most pivotal. But Tetlock was trying to tell us something more.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO