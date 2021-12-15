ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Prize-Winner Daniel Kahneman Just Explained What He's Learned About A.I. Outsmarting Humans

By Kevin J. Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to answering difficult questions, well-built artificial intelligence will always have us beat. That was a key takeaway from a conversation between economist Daniel Kahneman and MIT professor of brain and cognitive science Josh Tenenbaum at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) recently. The pair spoke during...

