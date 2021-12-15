Platform allows content creators to farm their social networks for increased earnings

There are a number of software platforms that allow users to build advanced animations like vectoring, CGI, stop-motion animation, and motion graphics that yield cinematic assets with fluid transitions and realistic effects like Warners Bros. brand assets at the beginning of a film or the Netflix logo sting when the app is launched. Among the most widely recognized platforms are Adobe’s After Effects and Apple’s Final Cut Pro, where designers create motion graphics on a single-frame basis that are combined to yield the animation. However, these platforms require specialized knowledge making them inaccessible to the growing types of individuals and teams that are powering the creator economy. Fable has built the next-generation web-based motion design and platform that’s versatile enough to be used by skilled designers as well as those new to animation. Think of it like the Canva for motion design. Since the platform handles the rendering in the cloud, there are no onerous requirements for computational or graphics power. Unlike other platforms, Fable is built to be collaborative to handle the workflows of teams. It is free to join with paid Pro and Team plans available; all come with access to a growing library of tips and tutorials.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO