Internet

Platform allows content creators to farm their social networks for increased earnings

By Sarah Jansen
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media has overtaken the world as a place to share details about our personal lives, connect with distant friends and build entire communities about our interests and passions. While Facebook led the charge, YouTube followed shortly after as a medium to distribute video blogs, how-tos and other entertaining...

cointelegraph.com

South Florida Times

Debt collectors are allowed to send you direct messages on social media platforms

Some of us use social media when we want to forget our hustles and bustles for a moment. It’s a platform where you’re able to laugh your heart out at memes, follow some interesting news and get to connect with fellow social media users. However, this might be disrupted by some messages. Your debtors are now allowed to DM you some reminders.
INTERNET
Brown Daily Herald

Brown content creators talk internet celebrity, hate

As TikTok and similar social media platforms continue to dominate young people’s screens and content consumption, some students have managed to build a large Internet following of their own as content creators. But that fame, like celebrity found outside the social media sphere, is not without its downsides. The Herald...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
womenandhollywood.com

CineFAM Is Launching a Women of Color Content Creator Database

CineFAM is introducing a new initiative: a Women of Color (WOC) Content Creator Database. Set to launch soon on the Canadian not for profit company’s website, the goal of the database will be “to enhance the visibility of women of Color in the film industry (directors, content creators, producers, screenplay writers, animators, motion design, etc.) in hopes of widening their networks and accessibility to larger resources,” a press release details. The database will “consist of an abundance of Women of Color Filmmakers and creators within the film industry.”
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networks#Online Advertising#Satt
martechseries.com

Skylytics Develops Social Networking App

Skylytics Data, which focuses on Analytics, IoT, and AI, partnered with Olivia DeRamus to create the Restless Network social networking app. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Samuels, COO at Iterable. Led by President Mike Ormerod, Skylytics worked with Restless Network resulting in a ground-up build of the Restless...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Xandr Standardises Video Content on Their Platform

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, today (7 December) announced the release of a new feature on their platform, described as content metadata for video. The new feature aims to help publishers improve monetisation of their premium video supply through standardised content descriptors. Whilst contextual solutions for programmatic have historically...
SOFTWARE
Polygon

Discord’s new premium memberships give content creators VIP features

Discord is inviting a group of creators from a variety of fields to a new beta for premium memberships, the company announced Tuesday. This follows a spate of new features introduced to help build on Discord as a social space, including the addition of threads and community stages. While Discord...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

New VlogBox Webinar to Overcome Key Obstacles Kids’ Content Creators Face

VlogBox has just announced its next “Get-Together” webinar series for content owners and video creators looking for guidance on video distribution, monetization, and promotion. While the previous event covered all content verticals, the upcoming webinar, scheduled for 20th December, will focus specifically on animation and kids’ video. This free panel discussion will help animation studios, children’s content distributors and resellers, kids-vloggers and talent agencies, as well as publishers and TV channels gain new and valuable insights into the latest strategies and pathways for success in these highly competitive markets.
INTERNET
AlleyWatch

Fable Raises $15M for its Motion Design and Animation Platform for Creators

There are a number of software platforms that allow users to build advanced animations like vectoring, CGI, stop-motion animation, and motion graphics that yield cinematic assets with fluid transitions and realistic effects like Warners Bros. brand assets at the beginning of a film or the Netflix logo sting when the app is launched. Among the most widely recognized platforms are Adobe’s After Effects and Apple’s Final Cut Pro, where designers create motion graphics on a single-frame basis that are combined to yield the animation. However, these platforms require specialized knowledge making them inaccessible to the growing types of individuals and teams that are powering the creator economy. Fable has built the next-generation web-based motion design and platform that’s versatile enough to be used by skilled designers as well as those new to animation. Think of it like the Canva for motion design. Since the platform handles the rendering in the cloud, there are no onerous requirements for computational or graphics power. Unlike other platforms, Fable is built to be collaborative to handle the workflows of teams. It is free to join with paid Pro and Team plans available; all come with access to a growing library of tips and tutorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

Content creators can now cash in on their Facebook profile page

Meta has announced a new professional mode for Facebook user profiles that makes it easier for content creators to monetize their posts on the social network. While professional mode will first be available to select users in the US, the company plans to expand it to more countries in the coming months while also adding access to more monetization options and platform tools.
INTERNET
The Drum

Brands must be the remedy for the poisoned dynamic between creator and platform

The big platforms continue to make big dollars without properly compensating creators. And brands are complicit. It’s time for that change or else, writes Jay Krihak, executive director of Crossmedia. Competition for content-makers is fierce among creator platforms. Mark Zuckerberg’s unveiling of Meta appears to be the full expression...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Meta’s new professional mode for content creators allows up to $35K in earnings

Meta has faced stiff competition from TikTok and Twitter, the latter of which recently released a new policy for Super Follows to help increase creator revenue. Now, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook has introduced a “professional mode” for eligible creators, allowing them to earn revenue without creating a separate page on their platform.
INTERNET
dotesports.com

StreamElements reveals Mercury, new dynamic tools for on-demand content creators

StreamElements is expanding its offerings with new tools that will let content creators add live engagement functionality to their videos on platforms like YouTube. Mercury is the streaming and content service provider’s new suite of tools, which will allow creators to turn their previously static video-on-demand content into a more dynamic experience. This will be done by enabling real-time goal setting, on-screen shoutouts, and even dynamic thumbnails.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Digital Play-to-Earn Platforms

'Rainmaker Games' is a digital startup in both the NFT and video games industries. Rainmaker Games has received over $6.5 million in funding to launch its future digital platform, which is currently in late-stage development. This platform, using the tagline 'Make it Rain,' will revolve around a 'play-to-earn' model where users can register for free and compete in video games to earn NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
thevalleyledger.com

Network Community for Content Creators, Gamers, and Aspiring Artists Sparks Career Connections

Connecting content creators, artists, and influencers together with businesses and educators. MACUNGIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 — TheGeekGrid Studios is known for its content creation, talk shows, multimedia production, and broadcasting, so it simply makes sense for the company to take the lead in building a community that brings content creators and artists together with professionals for idea sparring and brainstorming.
MACUNGIE, PA
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces “Dare U” App

New Link In Bio App Brings the Virality of Internet Challenges Giveaways. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Dare U, a new Link in Bio app that allows creators to dare their followers to complete fun internet challenges in order to enter into a giveaway of the creator’s choosing.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinist.com

Content Creators Have Already Joined the Beta Launch of BULLZ App

Cryptocurrency usage and awareness have been increasing in recent times, welcoming more people into the industry. Unfortunately, this boom in popularity also causes some shady characters to emerge, encouraging people to invest in dishonest projects. Consequently, getting authentic information about the crypto space can be difficult at times. Fortunately, people are working to create spaces where getting information is straightforward and trustworthy, like WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd.
CELL PHONES
hometownusa.net

3 Social Media Content Tricks to Drive Growth

Are you feeling underwhelmed by your social media content lately? It happens more than you think. With the competitive demands for content, it can be challenging to constantly brainstorm fresh, unique ideas. To help Break you from your creative slump, we’ve explored 3 social media content tricks that will completely reboot your ads, inspire new high-quality posts, and boost social performance.
INTERNET
Polygon

The extremely specific content creators we discovered this year

We all have our favorite fandoms and hobbies — the communities that give our free time meaning, bond us to a group of friends, and introduce us to new things. Some of these fanbases are so large and vocal they have names, like BTS Army, Beyoncé’s Beyhive, or Twihards (Twilight megafans). But some of us — especially those who are more terminally online — have fallen down a few internet wormholes that are a little more niche, becoming sucked into very specific content.
TV & VIDEOS

