Signal AI, a ‘decision augmentation’ startup, raises $50M for a platform that extracts insights from the internet and other public content

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Organizations still don’t have an effective radar to get ahead of threats and opportunities, and turning challenges into opportunities,” said David Benigson, the startup’s CEO, in an interview. They aggregate hundreds of sources of data — from social and news media through to 25,000 podcasts, regulatory filings and other public records...

#Startup#Cision#News Media#Internet#Signal Ai#Mmc#Hearst#Pitchbook#Bank Of America
