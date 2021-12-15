Signal AI, a ‘decision augmentation’ startup, raises $50M for a platform that extracts insights from the internet and other public content

AI-driven ecommerce platform for the experience economy – Convious, recently announced a new funding of $12M in a Series A round led by Begin Capital. COVID-19 has deepened the need for better digitization, leading to a boost in demand and growth of ecommerce platforms. With a need to enhance how the experience economy and online economy functions, newer innovations and platforms are now in the limelight and attracting better investor support and funding opportunities. Convious helps leisure operators to establish better engagement with visitors, the platform helps enhance their overall experience, boosts conversions and aids in the management of internal operations within a unified dashboard. Convious’s platform helps process sales transactions, including ticketing, food arrangement, and also hotel accommodations.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO