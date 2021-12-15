Man In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Light Pole Near Wrigley Field

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after crashing into a light pole near Wrigley Field Wednesday morning.

The man, 26, was traveling in a BMW sedan northbound on the 3700 block of North Clark Street at about 2:02 a.m. when his car struck a light pole, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Police didn’t have further details on the incident early Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.