Divers and underwater explorers looking for a way to document, 3D scan underwater objects, use sensors or take notes on a more traditional tablet style device at depth. May be interested in the new DPX ORION underwater dive tablet platform specifically created for divers. The dive tablet even comes with its own stylus allowing you to write and sketch completely underwater if needed. ORION is a multi-purpose underwater platform that enables smart tablets to use myriad applications and sensory attachments underwater to a depth of 60 m or 200 feet.

