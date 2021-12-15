Commentary: Parole bills offer a path to healing and to gender justice

Mr. Mathew Ung recently expressed heartbreak over dozens of victims of a driver’s homicidal assault. We all grieve, including the small frail victims clinging to life, facing a terrifying recovery. But Mr. Ung can’t simply call readers to prayer, hope, even reform. His political and moral red herrings include the “liberals” indifferent to public safety and justice, and the otiose BLM activist who represents the entire political left, or anyone committed to some kind of police reform. Finally, Mr. Ung ties his enemies to Christians (since he quotes the Gospel of Mathew) who dare to hope for a justice, compassion, and power beyond what is possible on earth. Mr. Ung’s moral outrage at liberals and woke activists reaches peak performance with the hope that God has waiting a hell infinitely more monstrous, cruel and irreversible than the carnage in Waukesha.

