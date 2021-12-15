ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Proliant DL360 gen7 + DL380 gen9 with SSD WDS100T2B0A and HDD ST8000VN004

By NovaDecker
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

I did buy two servers from bargain hardware (bargainhardware.co.uk), it was a DL360 gen7 and a DL380 gen9. I was thinking I don't need the RAID controller because I wasn't going to use hardware RAID anyway. I was trying to connect my SSD and harddisks to the DL380 backplane,...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Get up to 30% OFF on AGM Rugged Smartphones at the Christmas Sale on eBay

AGM Mobiles Official Store is giving out some fantastic deals under the Christmas Sale on eBay. The discounts on their popular rugged smartphones are especially luring. So let’s check out some of their best offers. AGM Glory 5G Smartphone. Retail Price: $599.99 Discounted Price: $497.99. Key Features:. 6.53” LTPS display.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Hdd#Proliant Dl360 Gen7#Ssd Wds100t2b0a#Raid#Dl380#Sas#B140i#Sff#Sata#Pci Express#Sata Ports#Dl360#Bargain Hardware
pocketnow.com

Report claims Windows 11 slows down SSD performance for some

Microsoft's Windows 11 release hasn't been as smooth as the company would've expected. At first, the Windows 11 adoption rate as been abysmal. Then, Microsoft tried to prevent Windows 11 users to stop using Google Chrome by making it harder to install it via Microsoft Edge. And now, another issue with the SSD performance on Windows 11 has been reported by some users.
SOFTWARE
SamMobile

Windows 11 may be slowing down your Samsung SSD’s performance

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, seems to be causing severe NVMe SSD performance losses, as reported by a number of PC users on several support threads. Various SSD models from different brands are affected by this problem. Samsung’s NVMe drives aren’t excluded, and this appears to be true for both PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 3 SSDs.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPe Dl380 Gen9 SPS Update Requied

I updated the firmware with the 2021.10 monthly SPP. Then, after restarting, you received the following message: POST Error: 261-Server Platform Services Firmware requires update. Action: Please run the Server Platform Services Firmware Flash Component to update this firmware. I found a description that needs to be upgraded to SPS...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

SSD Slowing Down? Windows 11 Might Be to Blame

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

You're going to need a huge SSD for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which comes out on PC and Xbox Series X/S April 28, 2022, will be quite the beefy download at launch, so you may want to make sure your SSD can handle it. Originally it was revealed by developer GSC Game World that the installation size...
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Some Windows 11 Users Claim Microsoft's New OS Is Seriously Gimping SSD Speeds

Have you made the jump to Windows 11? While there aren't yet any "killer apps" for Microsoft's new OS, it's easy to understand (as a fellow enthusiast) the desire to try out the latest thing. Windows 11 brings along some important under-the-hood refinements for new and upcoming hardware, so in the near future it may be a good move, but for now, most folks are probably better-served by the more-familiar and understood Windows 10.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

This PS5 SSD deal isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's close

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over for another year, but there are still some terrific PS5 SSD deals to be had. You can save 23% XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD at Amazon, which brings the price down to just £137.74. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on this PS5-compatible drive, but it's mighty close. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)
COMPUTERS
cameralabs.com

Build the fastest portable SSD

In this article I’ll show you how to build the fastest portable SSD I’ve ever tested – and it only took two parts and a few minutes to assemble! See the video guide below, or keep scrolling for the written highlights!. A portable SSD essentially consists of two parts: the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Windows 11 may be slowing NVMe SSD speeds for many users

Multiple users reported issues with the speeds of their NVMe SSDs in the past few months, and it seems that the problems can be traced back to Windows 11. The reports have appeared on various online forums and on Reddit. Several benchmarks support the credibility of these claims. Various users...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Need more storage? Here’s how to replace the SSD on the Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 is one of the best devices Microsoft has made in recent years, and it’s hard to deny that it does a lot right. With a bigger, high-resolution 120Hz screen, a new design with Thunderbolt ports, and a spec bump, it’s truly a great laptop as you can see in our Surface Pro 8 review. But it’s also an expensive one, and if you want to upgrade the storage, it’s even more so. Thankfully, Microsoft makes it easy to replace the SSD on the Surface Pro 8.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Sandisk Professional G-Drive SSD review - Fast enough, secure, and durable

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you need to have portable and fast external storage for your MacBook Pro, the SanDisk Professional G-Drive SSD is a fast-enough candidate that also provides considerable data security and physical protection.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

If Your SSD Is Not Showing Up in Bios, Try These Fixes

There are few things more confusing than buying a brand-new SSD, installing it happily, only to discover that your PC is not recognizing it. Follow our guide on how to fix an SSD that does not show up in the BIOS to save yourself countless hours and money spent on shipping “not working SSD” back and forth.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

WD Blue SN570 M.2 NVMe SSD Review: Bleeding-Edge Bargain

The WD Blue SN570 is faster than its predecessor, but it isn’t quite as strong during some sustained workloads. Still, at bargain pricing and backed with solid support, the SN570 is a great value if you’re looking for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD goodness on the cheap. Today's best WD Blue...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy