Public Safety

Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) – Police say that some of the smash-and-grab robberies that recently took place in California and Minnesota were organized on social media and were carried out by people who did not know each other.

Local law enforcement said robberies at a Bay Area Nordstrom, a San Francisco Louis Vuitton, and at a Minneapolis Best Buy were all organized on social media, according to The Wall Street Journal .

For the people who took part in some of the incidents in California, Snapchat was used to organize the crimes as thieves were possibly attracted to the app’s ability to make messages disappear. Once law enforcement arrested some suspects, they at times did not know the names or have any information about the people with whom they were working, the Journal reported.

However, Rachel Racusen, a spokeswoman for Snap Inc., told the Journal that the company has not found evidence of such organizing on its platform, adding that promoting damaging property on the social media app would violate its terms of service.

“This isn’t ‘The Godfather’ by any stretch,” Steve Wagstaffe, the district attorney for San Mateo County, Calif., said to the Journal.

“It’s the modern version of ‘Hey, there’s a party tonight’ and suddenly you have 100 kids showing up.”

The Hill has reached out to Snapchat for comment.

Investigators indicated that the robberies may have been timed around Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Nov. 19 for charges surrounding him fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer.

The investigators suspected that the thieves planned the robberies at a time when police would be preoccupied with possible protests over the verdict in that trial, the Journal noted.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referenced the robberies.

“We have seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic. There are a range of reasons for that and what our focus is on is what we can do to address it,” Psaki said, adding that the administration had proposed additional funding for local police and had “great concern” about the retail theft.

WTNH

North Haven Police investigate armed robbery, car-jacking

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police are currently investigating an armed robbery incident where three men stole a woman's car. Officials responded to a Mobile gas station at 276 Washington Ave. around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon after a woman reported she had her car stolen by three men. According to police, the female […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Business Insider

Police say that smash-and-grab robberies at Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, and Best Buy were organized on social media by groups of people who had never met

Police told WSJ that several recent mass robberies at retailers were organized on social media. This included thefts at Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, and Best Buy stores in SF and Minneapolis. According to the Journal, Snapchat was named as one of the platforms used. Police say that several of the recent...
beverlypress.com

Arrests made in smash-and-grab robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is making progress in curtailing a recent series of smash-and-grab robberies at stores and shopping malls in different parts of the city. LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gathered with business leaders at LAPD headquarters on Dec. 2 to announce that 14 arrests have been made in connection with robberies that occurred from Nov. 18-28. He said 11 smash-and-grab robberies were committed during the period by large groups called flash mobs that break into or swarm inside stores and loot merchandise before quickly fleeing. Approximately $338,000 in merchandise was stolen during the robberies, and the suspects caused more than $40,000 in property damage, Moore added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Smash-and-grab robberies plague cities with liberal district attorneys

Democratic cities are seeing a wave of smash-and-grab thefts around the holidays, raising concerns about why they're occurring and how leaders might combat the problem. Black Friday saw news reports of robberies in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Chicago. High-end stores in San Francisco were vandalized, with thousands of dollars in merchandise retrieved by police.
CHICAGO, IL
wfxrtv.com

Retailers respond to increased smash-and-grab robberies

(NewsNation Now) — Smash-and-grab robberies are affecting large and small businesses throughout the country. Some stores are closing up shop altogether because of their losses, but others are coming up with a new strategy. "We try to be prepared," said David Blagg, the general manager at Citdel Outlets in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whdh.com

'The stakes are pretty high': Police investigating series of smash-and-grab robberies that targeted stores in MA, NH

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police from several communities have launched investigations into a recent string of smash-and-grab robberies that targeted several businesses in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, officials said. Stores in Burlington, Medford, Everett, and Nashua, and Manchester, New Hampshire, have all reported missing items, according to police. Surveillance video...
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Multiple jewelry stores in Massachusetts targeted in smash-and-grab robberies

MEDFORD, Mass. — Police are searching for the people responsible for smash-and-grab robberies at several Massachusetts jewelry stores. Surveillance video shared by Touch of Midas in Burlington shows nine people breaking through the front door in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. Those people then used hammers to smash display cases in order to grab fistfuls of jewelry. Those thieves were able to run off before anyone could catch them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
