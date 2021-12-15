ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Single-cell transcriptomics captures features of human midbrain development and dopamine neuron diversity in brain organoids

By Alessandro Fiorenzano
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-dimensional brain organoids have emerged as a valuable model system for studies of human brain development and pathology. Here we establish a midbrain organoid culture system to study the developmental trajectory from pluripotent stem cells to mature dopamine neurons. Using single cell RNA sequencing, we identify the presence of three molecularly...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potent but transient immunosuppression of T-cells is a general feature of CD71 erythroid cells

CD71+ erythroid cells (CECs) have been recently recognized in both neonates and cancer patients as potent immunoregulatory cells. Here, we show that in mice early-stage CECs expand in anemia, have high levels of arginase 2 (ARG2) and reactive oxygen species (ROS). In the spleens of anemic mice, CECs expansion-induced L-arginine depletion suppresses T-cell responses. In humans with anemia, CECs expand and express ARG1 and ARG2 that suppress T-cells IFN-Î³ production. Moreover, bone marrow CECs from healthy human donors suppress T-cells proliferation. CECs differentiated from peripheral blood mononuclear cells potently suppress T-cell activation, proliferation, and IFN-Î³ production in an ARG- and ROS-dependent manner. These effects are the most prominent for early-stage CECs (CD71highCD235adim cells). The suppressive properties disappear during erythroid differentiation as more differentiated CECs and mature erythrocytes lack significant immunoregulatory properties. Our studies provide a novel insight into the role of CECs in the immune response regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A single-cell transcriptomic landscape of the lungs of patients with COVID-19

The lung is the primary organ targeted by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), making respiratory failure a leading coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related mortality. However, our cellular and molecular understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 infection drives lung pathology is limited. Here we constructed multi-omics and single-nucleus transcriptomic atlases of the lungs of patients with COVID-19, which integrate histological, transcriptomic and proteomic analyses. Our work reveals the molecular basis of pathological hallmarks associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in different lung and infiltrating immune cell populations. We report molecular fingerprints of hyperinflammation, alveolar epithelial cell exhaustion, vascular changes and fibrosis, and identify parenchymal lung senescence as a molecular state of COVID-19 pathology. Moreover, our data suggest that FOXO3A suppression is a potential mechanism underlying the fibroblast-to-myofibroblast transition associated with COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis. Our work depicts a comprehensive cellular and molecular atlas of the lungs of patients with COVID-19 and provides insights into SARS-CoV-2-related pulmonary injury, facilitating the identification of biomarkers and development of symptomatic treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

DNA-methylation aging at single-cell level

Aging-related changes in DNA methylation have been used to estimate the biological age of organisms and tissues. Measuring DNA methylation in single cells is notoriously difficult and current methods only yield sparse methylation profiles, but a new computational method now offers the capability of profiling biological age at single-cell resolution.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Brain Cell#Brain Atlas#Stem Cell Reports
Nature.com

Contributions of Na1.8 and Na1.9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using genetic knockout models or pharmacologic block of NaV channels have identified general roles for distinct sodium channel isoforms, but have never quantified their exact contributions to these processes. To address this deficit, we have utilized dynamic clamp electrophysiology to precisely tune in varying levels of NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 currents into induced pluripotent stem cell-derived sensory neurons (iPSC-SNs), allowing us to quantify how graded changes in these currents affect different parameters of neuronal excitability and electrogenesis. We quantify and report direct relationships between NaV1.8 current density and action potential half-width, overshoot, and repetitive firing. We additionally quantify the effect varying NaV1.9 current densities have on neuronal membrane potential and rheobase. Furthermore, we examined the simultaneous interplay between NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 on neuronal excitability. Finally, we show that minor biophysical changes in the gating of NaV1.8 can render human iPSC-SNs hyperexcitable, in a first-of-its-kind investigation of a gain-of-function NaV1.8 mutation in a human neuronal background.
HEALTH
HPCwire

Fujitsu and MIT Develop AI Technology Inspired by the Human Brain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2021 — Fujitsu Limited and the Center for Brains, Minds and Machines (CBMM) headquartered at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have achieved an important milestone in a joint initiative to deliver improvements in the accuracy of artificial intelligence (AI) models. The results of the research collaboration between Fujitsu and CBMM are published in a paper discussing computational principles that draw inspiration from neuroscience to enable AI models to recognize unseen (out-of-distribution, OOD) data (1) that deviates from the original training data. Highlights of the paper will be presented at the NeurIPS 2021 (Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems) (2), showing improvements in the accuracy of AI models.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Isoliquiritigenin, a potent human monoamine oxidase inhibitor, modulates dopamine D, D, and vasopressin V receptors

Isoliquiritigenin (="‰4,2"²,4"²-Trihydroxychalcone) (ILG) is a major constituent of the Glycyrrhizae Rhizoma that has significant neuroprotective functions. In the present study, we re-examined the potential of ILG to inhibit human monoamine oxidase (hMAO) in vitro and established its mechanism of inhibition through a kinetics study and molecular docking examination. ILG showed competitive inhibition of hMAO-A and mixed inhibition of hMAO-B with IC50 values of 0.68 and 0.33Â ÂµM, respectively, which varied slightly from the reported IC50 values. Since ILG has been reported to reduce dopaminergic neurodegeneration and psychostimulant-induced toxicity (both of which are related to dopamine and vasopressin receptors), we investigated the binding affinity and modulatory functions of ILG on dopamine and vasopressin receptors. ILG was explored as an antagonist of the D1 receptor and an agonist of the D3 and V1A receptors with good potency. An in silico docking investigation revealed that ILG can interact with active site residues at target receptors with low binding energies. These activities of ILG on hMAO and brain receptors suggest the potential role of the compound to ameliorate dopaminergic deficits, depression, anxiety, and associated symptoms in Parkinson's disease and other neuronal disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Profiling senescent cells in human brains reveals neurons with CDKN2D/p19 and tau neuropathology

Senescent cells contribute to pathology and dysfunction in animal models1. Their sparse distribution and heterogenous phenotype have presented challenges to their detection in human tissues. We developed a senescence eigengene approach to identify these rare cells within large, diverse populations of postmortem human brain cells. Eigengenes are useful when no single gene reliably captures a phenotype, like senescence. They also help to reduce noise, which is important in large transcriptomic datasets where subtle signals from low-expressing genes can be lost. Each of our eigengenes detected âˆ¼2% senescent cells from a population of âˆ¼140,000 single nuclei derived from 76 postmortem human brains with various levels of Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. More than 97% of the senescent cells were excitatory neurons and overlapped with neurons containing neurofibrillary tangle (NFT) tau pathology. Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2D (CDKN2D/p19) was predicted as the most significant contributor to the primary senescence eigengene. RNAscope and immunofluorescence confirmed its elevated expression in AD brain tissue. The p19-expressing neuron population had 1.8-fold larger nuclei and significantly more cells with lipofuscin than p19-negative neurons. These hallmark senescence phenotypes were further elevated in the presence of NFTs. Collectively, CDKN2D/p19-expressing neurons with NFTs represent a unique cellular population in human AD with a senescence-like phenotype. The eigengenes developed may be useful in future senescence profiling studies as they identified senescent cells accurately in snRNA-Seq datasets and predicted biomarkers for histological investigation.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

MIT and Google Brain Create Tool To Speed Development of New Solar Cells

A new computational simulator can help predict whether changes to materials or design will improve performance in new photovoltaic cells. In the ongoing race to develop ever-better materials and configurations for solar cells, there are many variables that can be adjusted to try to improve performance, including material type, thickness, and geometric arrangement. Developing new solar cells has generally been a tedious process of making small changes to one of these parameters at a time. While computational simulators have made it possible to evaluate such changes without having to actually build each new variation for testing, the process remains slow.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Insulin is expressed by enteroendocrine cells during human fetal development

Generation of beta cells via transdifferentiation of other cell types is a promising avenue for the treatment of diabetes. Here we reconstruct a single-cell atlas of the human fetal and neonatal small intestine. We identify a subset of fetal enteroendocrine K/L cells that express high levels of insulin and other beta cell genes. Our findings highlight a potential extra-pancreatic source of beta cells and expose its molecular blueprint.
CANCER
Scientist

Combinatorial Single Cell CRISPR Screens: Challenges and Applications

CRISPR gene editing has revolutionized biomedical research, allowing scientists to delete, activate, and repress genes of interest with precision. By combining single cell sequencing and CRISPR screening technologies, researchers can obtain complex, high resolution data for thousands of gene perturbations, allowing for deep pathway analysis and improved understanding of gene functions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research on human brain development sheds light on neurodevelopmental disorders

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found that some processes behind the early development of GABAergic neurons, neurons that produce the main inhibitory chemical messenger in the central nervous system, are consistent between humans and mice. The research, published in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling and pathway analysis of cultured human lung microvascular endothelial cells following ionizing radiation exposure

The vascular system is sensitive to radiation injury, and vascular damage is believed to play a key role in delayed tissue injury such as pulmonary fibrosis. However, the response of endothelial cells to radiation is not completely understood. We examined the response of primary human lung microvascular endothelial cells (HLMVEC) to 10Â Gy (1.15Â Gy/min) X-irradiation. HLMVEC underwent senescence (80"“85%) with no significant necrosis or apoptosis. Targeted RT-qPCR showed increased expression of genes CDKN1A and MDM2 (10"“120Â min). Western blotting showed upregulation of p2/waf1, MDM2, ATM, and Akt phosphorylation (15Â min"“72Â h). Low levels of apoptosis at 24"“72Â h were identified using nuclear morphology. To identify novel pathway regulation, RNA-seq was performed on mRNA using time points from 2 to 24Â h post-irradiation. Gene ontology and pathway analysis revealed increased cell cycle inhibition, DNA damage response, pro- and anti- apoptosis, and pro-senescence gene expression. Based on published literature on inflammation and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) pathway genes, we identified increased expression of pro-inflammatory genes and EndMT-associated genes by 24Â h. Together our data reveal a time course of integrated gene expression and protein activation leading from early DNA damage response and cell cycle arrest to senescence, pro-inflammatory gene expression, and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy