Network-driven anomalous transport is a fundamental component of brain microvascular dysfunction

By Florian Goirand
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood microcirculation supplies neurons with oxygen and nutrients, and contributes to clearing their neurotoxic waste, through a dense capillary network connected to larger tree-like vessels. This complex microvascular architecture results in highly heterogeneous blood flow and travel time distributions, whose origin and consequences on brain pathophysiology are poorly understood. Here, we...

Comparing data driven and physics inspired models for hopping transport in organic field effect transistors

The past few decades have seen an uptick in the scope and range of device applications of organic semiconductors, such as organic field-effect transistors, organic photovoltaics and light-emitting diodes. Several researchers have studied electrical transport in these materials and proposed physical models to describe charge transport with different material parameters, with most disordered semiconductors exhibiting hopping transport. However, there exists a lack of a consensus among the different models to describe hopping transport accurately and uniformly. In this work, we first evaluate the efficacy of using a purely data-driven approach, i.e., symbolic regression, in unravelling the relationship between the measured field-effect mobility and the controllable inputs of temperature and gate voltage. While the regressor is able to capture the scaled mobility well with mean absolute error (MAE)"‰~"‰O(10"“2), better than the traditionally used hopping transport model, it is unable to derive physically interpretable input"“output relationships. We then examine a physics-inspired renormalization approach to describe the scaled mobility with respect to a scale-invariant reference temperature. We observe that the renormalization approach offers more generality and interpretability with a MAE of the ~"‰O(10"“1), still better than the traditionally used hopping model, but less accurate as compared to the symbolic regression approach. Our work shows that physics-based approaches are powerful compared to purely data-driven modelling, providing an intuitive understanding of data with extrapolative ability.
Endothelial dysfunction contributes to severe COVID-19 in combination with dysregulated lymphocyte responses and cytokine networks

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 418 (2021) Cite this article. The systemic processes involved in the manifestation of life-threatening COVID-19 and in disease recovery are still incompletely understood, despite investigations focusing on the dysregulation of immune responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection. To define hallmarks of severe COVID-19 in acute disease (n"‰="‰58) and in disease recovery in convalescent patients (n"‰="‰28) from Hannover Medical School, we used flow cytometry and proteomics data with unsupervised clustering analyses. In our observational study, we combined analyses of immune cells and cytokine/chemokine networks with endothelial activation and injury. ICU patients displayed an altered immune signature with prolonged lymphopenia but the expansion of granulocytes and plasmablasts along with activated and terminally differentiated T and NK cells and high levels of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies. The core signature of seven plasma proteins revealed a highly inflammatory microenvironment in addition to endothelial injury in severe COVID-19. Changes within this signature were associated with either disease progression or recovery. In summary, our data suggest that besides a strong inflammatory response, severe COVID-19 is driven by endothelial activation and barrier disruption, whereby recovery depends on the regeneration of the endothelial integrity.
Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
Postmarketing safety surveillance data reveals protective effects of botulinum toxin injections against incident anxiety

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have shown an antidepressant effect of glabellar botulinum toxin (BoNT) injections. In the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database, BoNT injection is associated with reduced incidence rates of depression across various non-psychiatric indications, which confirms the previous findings independently of specific expectations to an antidepressant effect of BoNT. The rationale of using BoNT to treat depression is to interrupt proprioceptive body feedback that may reinforce negative emotions. Negative emotions also occur in other mental disorders, suggesting a transdiagnostic therapeutic potential of BoNT in psychiatry. Here we report an analysis of the FAERS database, in which we found that, compared to alternative treatments, BoNT injections were associated with lower incidence of anxiety symptoms and related disorders. Among seven indications/injection sites, we found this protective effect of BoNT in cosmetic use/facial muscles, migraine/facial and head muscles, spasms and spasticity/upper and lower limbs, torticollis and neck pain/neck muscles, and sialorrhea/parotid and submandibular glands (reporting odds ratios 0.79"“0.27). These findings are encouraging for possible future RCTs on the use of BoNT as a treatment for anxiety and related disorders.
Low plasma serotonin linked to higher nigral iron in Parkinson's disease

A growing body of evidence suggests nigral iron accumulation plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Parkinson's disease (PD), contributing to dopaminergic neuron loss in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc). Converging evidence suggests this accumulation might be related to, or increased by, serotonergic dysfunction, a common, often early feature of the disease. We investigated whether lower plasma serotonin in PD is associated with higher nigral iron. We obtained plasma samples from 97 PD patients and 89 controls and MRI scans from a sub-cohort (62 PD, 70 controls). We measured serotonin concentrations using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography and regional iron content using MRI-based quantitative susceptibility mapping. PD patients had lower plasma serotonin (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and higher nigral iron content (SNc: p"‰<"‰0.001) overall. Exclusively in PD, lower plasma serotonin was correlated with higher nigral iron (SNc: r(58)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.501, p"‰<"‰0.001). This correlation was significant even in patients newly diagnosed (<"‰1Â year) and stronger in the SNc than any other region examined. This study reveals an early, linear association between low serotonin and higher nigral iron inÂ PD patients, which is absent in controls. This is consistent with a serotonin-iron relationship in the disease process, warranting further studies to determine its cause and directionality.
VSUGAN unify voice style based on spectrogram and generated adversarial networks

In course recording, the audio recorded in different pickups and environments can be clearly distinguished and cause style differences after splicing, which influences the quality of recorded courses. A common way to improve the above situation is to use voice style unification. In the present study, we propose a voice style unification model based on generated adversarial networks (VSUGAN) to transfer voice style from the spectrogram. The VSUGAN synthesizes the audio by combining the style information from the audio style template and the voice information from the processed audio. And it allows the audio style unification in different environments without retraining the network for new speakers. Meanwhile, the current VSUGAN is implemented and evaluated on THCHS-30 and VCTK-Corpus corpora. The source code of VSUGAN is available at https://github.com/oy-tj/VSUGAN. In one word, it is demonstrated that the VSUGAN can effectively improve the quality of the recorded audio and reduce the style differences in kinds of environments.
Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
Respiration monitoring in PACU using ventilation and gas exchange parameters

The importance of perioperative respiration monitoring is highlighted by high incidences of postoperative respiratory complications unrelated to the original disease. The objectives of this pilot study were to (1) simultaneously acquire respiration rate (RR), tidal volume (TV), minute ventilation (MV), SpO2 and PetCO2 from patients in post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and (2) identify a practical continuous respiration monitoring method by analyzing the acquired data in terms of their ability and reliability in assessing a patient's respiratory status. Thirteen non-intubated patients completed this observational study. A portable electrical impedance tomography (EIT) device was used to acquire RREIT, TV and MV, while PetCO2, RRCap and SpO2 were measured by a Capnostream35. Hypoventilation and respiratory events, e.g., apnea and hypopnea, could be detected reliably using RREIT, TV and MV. PetCO2 and SpO2 provided the gas exchange information, but were unable to detect hypoventilation in a timely fashion. Although SpO2 was stable, the sidestream capnography using the oronasal cannula was often unstable and produced fluctuating PetCO2 values. The coefficient of determination (R2) value between RREIT and RRCap was 0.65 with a percentage error of 52.5%. Based on our results, we identified RR, TV, MV and SpO2 as a set of respiratory parameters for robust continuous respiration monitoring of non-intubated patients. Such a respiration monitor with both ventilation and gas exchange parameters would be reliable and could be useful not only for respiration monitoring, but in making PACU discharge decisions and adjusting opioid dosage on general hospital floor. Future studies are needed to evaluate the potential clinical utility of such an integrated respiration monitor.
Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: the interplay between metabolism, microbes and immunity

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged pandemically across the globe and particularly affects patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. NAFLD is a complex systemic disease that is characterised by hepatic lipid accumulation, lipotoxicity, insulin resistance, gut dysbiosis and inflammation. In this review, we discuss how metabolic dysregulation, the gut microbiome, innate and adaptive immunity and their interplay contribute to NAFLD pathology. Lipotoxicity has been shown to instigate liver injury, inflammation and insulin resistance. Synchronous metabolic dysfunction, obesity and related nutritional perturbation may alter the gut microbiome, in turn fuelling hepatic and systemic inflammation by direct activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. We review evidence suggesting that, collectively, these unresolved exogenous and endogenous cues drive liver injury, culminating in liver fibrosis and advanced sequelae of this disorder such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Understanding NAFLD as a complex interplay between metabolism, gut microbiota and the immune response will challenge the clinical perception of NAFLD and open new therapeutic avenues.
The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
Transcriptomic profiling and pathway analysis of cultured human lung microvascular endothelial cells following ionizing radiation exposure

The vascular system is sensitive to radiation injury, and vascular damage is believed to play a key role in delayed tissue injury such as pulmonary fibrosis. However, the response of endothelial cells to radiation is not completely understood. We examined the response of primary human lung microvascular endothelial cells (HLMVEC) to 10Â Gy (1.15Â Gy/min) X-irradiation. HLMVEC underwent senescence (80"“85%) with no significant necrosis or apoptosis. Targeted RT-qPCR showed increased expression of genes CDKN1A and MDM2 (10"“120Â min). Western blotting showed upregulation of p2/waf1, MDM2, ATM, and Akt phosphorylation (15Â min"“72Â h). Low levels of apoptosis at 24"“72Â h were identified using nuclear morphology. To identify novel pathway regulation, RNA-seq was performed on mRNA using time points from 2 to 24Â h post-irradiation. Gene ontology and pathway analysis revealed increased cell cycle inhibition, DNA damage response, pro- and anti- apoptosis, and pro-senescence gene expression. Based on published literature on inflammation and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) pathway genes, we identified increased expression of pro-inflammatory genes and EndMT-associated genes by 24Â h. Together our data reveal a time course of integrated gene expression and protein activation leading from early DNA damage response and cell cycle arrest to senescence, pro-inflammatory gene expression, and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition.
Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
