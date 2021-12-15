Network-driven anomalous transport is a fundamental component of brain microvascular dysfunction

The importance of perioperative respiration monitoring is highlighted by high incidences of postoperative respiratory complications unrelated to the original disease. The objectives of this pilot study were to (1) simultaneously acquire respiration rate (RR), tidal volume (TV), minute ventilation (MV), SpO2 and PetCO2 from patients in post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and (2) identify a practical continuous respiration monitoring method by analyzing the acquired data in terms of their ability and reliability in assessing a patient's respiratory status. Thirteen non-intubated patients completed this observational study. A portable electrical impedance tomography (EIT) device was used to acquire RREIT, TV and MV, while PetCO2, RRCap and SpO2 were measured by a Capnostream35. Hypoventilation and respiratory events, e.g., apnea and hypopnea, could be detected reliably using RREIT, TV and MV. PetCO2 and SpO2 provided the gas exchange information, but were unable to detect hypoventilation in a timely fashion. Although SpO2 was stable, the sidestream capnography using the oronasal cannula was often unstable and produced fluctuating PetCO2 values. The coefficient of determination (R2) value between RREIT and RRCap was 0.65 with a percentage error of 52.5%. Based on our results, we identified RR, TV, MV and SpO2 as a set of respiratory parameters for robust continuous respiration monitoring of non-intubated patients. Such a respiration monitor with both ventilation and gas exchange parameters would be reliable and could be useful not only for respiration monitoring, but in making PACU discharge decisions and adjusting opioid dosage on general hospital floor. Future studies are needed to evaluate the potential clinical utility of such an integrated respiration monitor.
Comments / 0