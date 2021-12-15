ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia man shot dead by toddler, police chief says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Leonard, Edward Moody
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw0fB_0dNJOAH600

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) — A Georgia man was accidentally shot dead inside his home on Dec. 5 by a child just under 2 years old, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said Tuesday.

Minter said the toddler found the gun and fatally shot Walters, but would not disclose further details per the family’s request for privacy. The department said the man’s family members were there when it happened.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Dustin Walters was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We grieve along with the Walters family,” Minter said Tuesday. “As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years.

Children may have been targets in Ohio triple homicide, police say

“What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results. Please take this seriously and take the steps to ensure that you and your family members are safe.”

Savannah police urged gun owners to lock up their weapons and visit the department’s headquarters or their local precinct for a free gun lock.

“This amplifies our need for gun safety,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Police: Two people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are behind bars in Luzerne County after officials say they were keeping three children in “deplorable conditions”. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, Catherine Agnello, 47, and Giovanni Balsamo, 46, were arrested after they say they found the home in “deplorable condition” when called for a […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WBRE

Mom, three children escape Old Forge house fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people escaped a house fire that broke out in Old Forge Monday afternoon. According to the Old Forge Fire Chief, a mom and three children, a six-year-old, and 10-month-old twins, were inside the home at the time of the fire when it started around 4:15 p.m. The four […]
OLD FORGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Toddler#Wsav#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Woman accused of making false reports, one from inside police cruiser

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mahanoy City woman is in custody after police say she attempted to file a false police report, fought with officers, and resisted arrest. According to police, on Sunday around 9:15 p.m., Christine Poore went to the Mahanoy City Police Department to report that she and her friend, Timothy […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

State Police looking for missing woman

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.   Sherrilyn Bell of Meshoppen was last seen at her residence on November 24 of this year.   Bell is 5’4” tall with hazel eyes, and straight gray hair. If anyone has seen Bell or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Pennsylvania State Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Hamlin shooting suspect picked up by state police

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect involved in an August shooting in Hamlin was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Thursday, according to a media release. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Donald Frederick Delade, 36, of Lake Ariel, for his involvement in a shooting that happened on August 3, 2021. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy