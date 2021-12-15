ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new type of non-Hermitian phase transition in open systems far from thermal equilibrium

By T. T. Sergeev
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe demonstrate a new type of non-Hermitian phase transition in open systems far from thermal equilibrium, which can have place in the absence of an exceptional point. This transition takes place in coupled systems interacting with reservoirs at different temperatures. We show that the spectrum of energy flow through the system...

Nature.com

Observation of hybrid higher-order skin-topological effect in non-Hermitian topolectrical circuits

Robust boundary states epitomize how deep physics can give rise to concrete experimental signatures with technological promise. Of late, much attention has focused on two distinct mechanisms for boundary robustness-topological protection, as well as the non-Hermitian skin effect. In this work, we report the experimental realizations of hybrid higher-order skin-topological effect, in which the skin effect selectively acts only on the topological boundary modes, not the bulk modes. Our experiments, which are performed on specially designed non-reciprocal 2D and 3D topolectrical circuit lattices, showcases how non-reciprocal pumping and topological localization dynamically interplays to form various states like 2D skin-topological, 3D skin-topological-topological hybrid states, as well as 2D and 3D higher-order non-Hermitian skin states. Realized through our highly versatile and scalable circuit platform, theses states have no Hermitian nor lower-dimensional analog, and pave the way for applications in topological switching and sensing through the simultaneous non-trivial interplay of skin and topological boundary localizations.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the liquid"“liquid phase transition of dense hydrogen

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. 1. Gregoryanz, E. et al. Everything you always wanted to know about...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Forming mechanism of equilibrium and non-equilibrium metallurgical phases in dissimilar aluminum/steel (Al"“Fe) joints

Forming metallurgical phases has a critical impact on the performance of dissimilar materials joints. Here, we shed light on the forming mechanism of equilibrium and non-equilibrium intermetallic compounds (IMCs) in dissimilar aluminum/steel joints with respect to processing history (e.g., the pressure and temperature profiles) and chemical composition, where the knowledge of free energy and atomic diffusion in the Al"“Fe system was taken from first-principles phonon calculations and data available in the literature. We found that the metastable and ductile (judged by the presently predicted elastic constants) Al6Fe is a pressure (P) favored IMC observed in processes involving high pressures. The MoSi2-type Al2Fe is brittle and a strong P-favored IMC observed at high pressures. The stable, brittle Î·-Al5Fe2 is the most observed IMC (followed by Î¸-Al13Fe4) in almost all processes, such as fusion/solid-state welding and additive manufacturing (AM), since Î·-Al5Fe2 is temperature-favored, possessing high thermodynamic driving force of formation and the fastest atomic diffusivity among all Al"“Fe IMCs. Notably, the ductile AlFe3, the less ductile AlFe, and most of the other IMCs can be formed during AM, making AM a superior process to achieve desired IMCs in dissimilar materials. In addition, the unknown configurations of Al2Fe and Al5Fe2 were also examined by machine learning based datamining together with first-principles verifications and structure predictions. All the IMCs that are not P-favored can be identified using the conventional equilibrium phase diagram and the Scheil-Gulliver non-equilibrium simulations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coupled changes in western South Atlantic carbon sequestration and particle reactive element cycling during millennial-scale Holocene climate variability

Continental shelves have the potential to remove atmospheric carbon dioxide via the biological pump, burying it in seafloor sediments. The efficiency of marine carbon sequestration changes rapidly due to variations in biological productivity, organic carbon oxidation, and burial rate. Here we present a high temporal resolution record of marine carbon sequestration changes from a western South Atlantic shelf site sensitive to Brazil Current-driven upwelling. The comparison of biological records to rare earth element (REE) patterns from authigenic oxides shows a strong relationship between higher biological productivity and stronger particle reactive element cycling (i.e. REE cycling) during rapid climate change events. This is the first evidence that authigenic oxides archive past changes in upper ocean REE cycling by the exported organic carbon. In addition, our data suggest that Brazil Current-driven upwelling varies on millennial-scales and in time with continental precipitation anomalies as registered in Brazilian speleothems during the Holocene. This indicates an ocean"“atmosphere control on the biological pump, most probably related to South American monsoon system variability.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Responses of functional traits in cavity-nesting birds to logging in subtropical and temperate forests of the Americas

Logging causes changes in habitat structure, which can potentially lead to variations in taxonomic and functional richness of biodiversity. Studies on how functional traits in birds are affected by logging operations can provide an important element for the understanding of ecosystem processes. In this paper, we examined how logging in subtropical Andean forests influenced taxonomic and functional diversity of cavity-nesting birds. We used these results to compare how logging affected ecosystem functions in temperate and subtropical forests of the Americas. We used point-counts to examine the effects of logging on taxonomic and functional traits in avian communities (Functional Richness, Functional evenness, Functional Divergence, and Community-weighted mean). We found that logging changed bird richness and abundance, although it had no effect on the functional response to the measured traits. The comparison of our results with those of temperate forests of Canada and Chile reveals differences in the functional richness of birds in these habitats, with a lower impact of logging on functional traits. We highlight the importance of including functional traits in the analyses, since the reduction in the species richness and abundance may not be translated into functional changes within the ecosystem.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Open questions on transition metals driving secondary thermal processes in atmospheric aerosols

Transition metals are increasingly recognized as key drivers in the formation and aging of light-absorbing organic aerosols, known as brown carbon, which impact the energy flux in the atmosphere. Here the authors discuss somewhat overlooked condensed phase chemical processes and identify research needs to improve our fundamental understanding of atmospheric aerosols and ultimately reduce modelling uncertainties of the direct and indirect effects of aerosol particles on the climate.
SCIENCE

