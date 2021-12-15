Piezoelectricity in hafnia

The solubilities of clemastine fumarate in supercritical carbon dioxide (ScCO2) were measured for the first time at temperature (308 to 338Â K) and pressure (12 to 27Â MPa). The measured solubilities were reported in terms of mole faction (mol/mol total) and it had a range from 1.61"‰Ã—"‰10"“6 to 9.41"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Various models were used to correlate the data. The efficacy of the models was quantified with corrected Akaike's information criterion (AICc). A new cluster salvation model was derived to correlate the solubility data. The new model was able to correlate the data and deviation was 10.3% in terms of average absolute relative deviation (AARD). Furthermore, the measured solubilities were also correlated with existing K.-W. Chen et al., model, equation of state model and a few other density models. Among density models, Reddy and Garlapati model was observed to be the best model and corresponding AARD was 7.57% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰678.88). The temperature independent Peng"“Robinson equation of state was able to correlate the data and AARD was 8.25% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰674.88). Thermodynamic parameters like heats of reaction, sublimation and solvation of clemastine fumarate were calculated and reported.

