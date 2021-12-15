ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piezoelectricity in hafnia

By Sangita Dutta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of its compatibility with semiconductor-based technologies, hafnia (HfO2) is today's most promising ferroelectric material for applications in electronics. Yet, knowledge on the ferroic and electromechanical response properties of this all-important compound is still lacking. Interestingly, HfO2 has recently been predicted to display a negative longitudinal piezoelectric effect, which sets it...

Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
SCIENCE
#Piezoelectricity#Science And Technology#Cos#Piezoelectric Coefficient#Derivatives#Hfo2 Thin#Intel
Nature.com

Analysis of light emission and Schlieren from short gap high voltage streamers representing lightning impulses

Light emissions and Schlieren structures were simultaneously observed from streamers produced by tens of kilovolts 1.2/50Â Î¼s impulses, representing the high voltage component of lightning, applied across a 4Â cm air gap between a variety of electrode geometries and a ground plane in an unconfined environment. The results demonstrated that the light emissions and Schlieren structures coincide along the same streamer filaments but on different timescales; the light existing only during the microsecond timeframe impulse whereas the Schlieren continued to develop into the millisecond timeframe, moving towards the centre of the air gap whilst diffusing into the surrounding air within 100Â ms. If an electrical breakdown did occur, the Schlieren structures outside the arc remained visible. Streamer formation theory for high voltage impulses is subsequently refined to include the observed Schlieren mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Human-caused long-term changes in global aridity

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 65 (2021) Cite this article. Widespread aridification of the land surface causes substantial environmental challenges and is generally well documented. However, the mechanisms underlying increased aridity remain relatively underexplored. Here, we investigated the anthropogenic and natural factors affecting long-term global aridity changes using multisource observation-based aridity index, factorial simulations from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase 6 (CMIP6), and rigorous detection and attribution (D&A) methods. Our study found that anthropogenic forcings, mainly rising greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) and aerosols, caused the increased aridification of the globe and each hemisphere with high statistical confidence for 1965"“2014; the GHGE contributed to drying trends, whereas the aerosol emissions led to wetting tendencies; moreover, the bias-corrected CMIP6 future aridity index based on the scaling factors from optimal D&A demonstrated greater aridification than the original simulations. These findings highlight the dominant role of human effects on increasing aridification at broad spatial scales, implying future reductions in aridity will rely primarily on the GHGE mitigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of electron-withdrawing fluorine and cyano substituents on photovoltaic properties of two-dimensional quinoxaline-based polymers

In this study, strong electron-withdrawing fluorine (F) and cyano (CN) substituents are selectively incorporated into the quinoxaline unit of two-dimensional (2D) D"“A-type polymers to investigate their effects on the photovoltaic properties of the polymers. To construct the 2D polymeric structure, electron-donating benzodithiophene and methoxy-substituted triphenylamine are directly linked to the horizontal and vertical directions of the quinoxaline acceptor, respectively. After analyzing the structural, optical, and electrochemical properties of the resultant F- and CN-substituted polymers, labeled as PBCl-MTQF and PBCl-MTQCN, respectively, inverted-type polymer solar cells with a non-fullerene Y6 acceptor are fabricated to investigate the photovoltaic performances of the polymers. It is discovered that the maximum power conversion efficiency of PBCl-MTQF is 7.48%, whereas that of PBCl-MTQCN is limited to 3.52%. This significantly reduced PCE of the device based on PBCl-MTQCN is ascribed to the formation of irregular, large aggregates in the active layer, which can readily aggravate the charge recombination and charge transport kinetics of the device. Therefore, the photovoltaic performance of 2D quinoxaline-based D"“A-type polymers is significantly affected by the type of electron-withdrawing substituent.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Measurement and modeling of clemastine fumarate (antihistamine drug) solubility in supercritical carbon dioxide

The solubilities of clemastine fumarate in supercritical carbon dioxide (ScCO2) were measured for the first time at temperature (308 to 338Â K) and pressure (12 to 27Â MPa). The measured solubilities were reported in terms of mole faction (mol/mol total) and it had a range from 1.61"‰Ã—"‰10"“6 to 9.41"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Various models were used to correlate the data. The efficacy of the models was quantified with corrected Akaike's information criterion (AICc). A new cluster salvation model was derived to correlate the solubility data. The new model was able to correlate the data and deviation was 10.3% in terms of average absolute relative deviation (AARD). Furthermore, the measured solubilities were also correlated with existing K.-W. Chen et al., model, equation of state model and a few other density models. Among density models, Reddy and Garlapati model was observed to be the best model and corresponding AARD was 7.57% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰678.88). The temperature independent Peng"“Robinson equation of state was able to correlate the data and AARD was 8.25% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰674.88). Thermodynamic parameters like heats of reaction, sublimation and solvation of clemastine fumarate were calculated and reported.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accelerated mass extinction in an isolated biota during Late Devonian climate changes

The fossil record can illuminate factors that contribute to extinction risk during times of global environmental disturbance; for example, inferred thermal tolerance was an important predictor of extinction during several mass extinctions that corresponded with climate change. Additionally, members of geographically isolated biotas may face higher risk because they have less opportunity to migrate to suitable climate refugia during environmental disturbances. Here, we investigate how different types of risk intersect in the well-preserved brachiopod fauna of the Appalachian Foreland Basin during the two pulses of the Frasnian"“Famennian mass extinction (Late Devonian,"‰~"‰372 Ma). The selectivity of extinction is consistent with climate change (cooling) as a primary kill mechanism in this fauna. Overall, the extinction was mild relative to other regions, despite the many endemic species. However, vulnerable taxa went extinct more rapidly, during the first extinction pulse, such that the second pulse was insignificant. These results suggest that vulnerable taxa in geographically isolated biotas face heightened extinction risk at the initiation of environmental stress, but that taxa in other regions may eventually see elevated extinction risk if environmental stress repeats or intensifies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutrino physics with an opaque detector

In 1956 Reines & Cowan discovered the neutrino using a liquid scintillator detector. The neutrinos interacted with the scintillator, producing light that propagated across transparent volumes to surrounding photo-sensors. This approach has remained one of the most widespread and successful neutrino detection technologies used since. This article introduces a concept that breaks with the conventional paradigm of transparency by confining and collecting light near its creation point with an opaque scintillator and a dense array of optical fibres. This technique, called LiquidO, can provide high-resolution imaging to enable efficient identification of individual particles event-by-event. A natural affinity for adding dopants at high concentrations is provided by the use of an opaque medium. With these and other capabilities, the potential of our detector concept to unlock opportunities in neutrino physics is presented here, alongside the results of the first experimental validation.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

circRNA N6-methyladenosine methylation in preeclampsia and the potential role of N6-methyladenosine-modified circPAPPA2 in trophoblast invasion

Here, we performed N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA sequencing to determine the circRNA m6A methylation changes in the placentas during the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (PE). We verified the expression of the circRNA circPAPPA2 using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR. An invasion assay was carried out to identify the role of circPAPPA2 in the development of PE. Mechanistically, we investigated the cause of the altered m6A modification of circPAPPA2 through overexpression and knockdown cell experiments, RNA immunoprecipitation, fluorescence in situ hybridization and RNA stability experiments. We found that increases in m6A-modified circRNAs are prevalent in PE placentas and that the main changes in methylation occur in the 3'UTR and near the start codon, implicating the involvement of these changes in PE development. We also found that the levels of circPAPPA2 are decreased but that m6A modification is augmented. Furthermore, we discovered that methyltransferase"‘like 14 (METTL14) increases the level of circPAPPA2 m6A methylation and that insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 (IGF2BP3) maintains circPAPPA2 stability. Decreases in IGF2BP3 levels lead to declines in circPAPPA2 levels. In summary, we provide a new vision and strategy for the study of PE pathology and report that placental circRNA m6A modification appears to be an important regulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
CANCER

