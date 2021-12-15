ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Geometric entanglement of a photon and spin qubits in diamond

By Yuhei Sekiguchi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeometric nature, which appears in photon polarization, also appears in spin polarization under a zero magnetic field. These two polarized quanta, one travelling in vacuum and the other staying in matter, behave the same as geometric quantum bits or qubits, which are promising for noise resilience compared to the commonly used...

www.nature.com

