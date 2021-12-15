ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A data-driven approach to measuring epidemiological susceptibility risk around the world

By Alessandro Bitetto
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpidemic outbreaks are extreme events that become more frequent and severe, associated with large social and real costs. It is therefore important to assess whether countries are prepared to manage epidemiological risks. We use a fully data-driven approach to measure epidemiological susceptibility risk at the country level using time-varying information. We...

www.nature.com

