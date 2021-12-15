ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spin-dependent vibronic response of a carbon radical ion in two-dimensional WS

By Katherine A. Cochrane
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtomic spin centers in 2D materials are a highly anticipated building block for quantum technologies. Here, we demonstrate the creation of an effective spin-1/2 system via the atomically controlled generation of magnetic carbon radical ions (CRIs) in synthetic two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides. Hydrogenated carbon impurities located at chalcogen sites introduced by...

Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ever-evolving optical lattice clocks

The 2022 Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics was awarded to Hidetoshi Katori and Jun Ye, who have been independently working on optical lattice clocks. They are the first winners from the photonics community. Nature Photonics interviewed Hidetoshi Katori on how he overcame difficulties in the study of optical lattice clocks, and what the next challenges are.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mott insulator of strongly interacting two-dimensional semiconductor excitons

In condensed-matter physics, Mott insulators are an important phase involving strongly interacting electrons because of their intricate relationship with high-temperature superconductors1,2. Mott phases were recently observed for both bosonic and fermionic species in atomic systems3,4,5,6,7,8,9. However, in the solid state, the fingerprint of a Mott insulator implemented with bosons has yet to be found. Here we demonstrate such signature by exploring the Bose"“Hubbard model using semiconductor excitons confined in a two-dimensional lattice. We emphasize the regime where on-site interactions are comparable to the energy separation between lattice-confined states. We then observe that a Mott phase is accessible, with at most two excitons uniformly occupying each lattice site. The technology introduced here allows us to programme the geometry of the lattice that confines the excitons. This versatility, combined with the long-range nature of dipolar interactions between excitons, provides a route to explore many-body phases that spontaneously break the lattice symmetry10,11.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tunable asymmetric spin wave excitation and propagation in a magnetic system with two rectangular blocks

Asymmetric spin wave excitation and propagation are key properties to develop spin-based electronics, such as magnetic memory, spin information and logic devices. To date, such nonreciprocal effects cannot be manipulated in a system because of the geometrical magnetic configuration, while large values of asymmetry ratio are achieved. In this study, we suggest a new magnetic system with two blocks, in which the asymmetric intensity ratio can be changed between 0.276 and 1.43 by adjusting the excitation frequency between 7.8Â GHz and 9.4Â GHz. Because the two blocks have different widths, they have their own spin wave excitation frequency ranges. Indeed, the spin wave intensities in the two blocks, detected by the Brillouin light scattering spectrum, were observed to be frequency-dependent, yielding tuneable asymmetry ratio. Thus, this study provides a new path to enhance the application of spin waves in spin-based electronics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine-learning algorithms for forecast-informed reservoir operation (FIRO) to reduce flood damages

Water is stored in reservoirs for various purposes, including regular distribution, flood control, hydropower generation, and meeting the environmental demands of downstream habitats and ecosystems. However, these objectives are often in conflict with each other and make the operation of reservoirs a complex task, particularly during flood periods. An accurate forecast of reservoir inflows is required to evaluate water releases from a reservoir seeking to provide safe space for capturing high flows without having to resort to hazardous and damaging releases. This study aims to improve the informed decisions for reservoirs management and water prerelease before a flood occurs by means of a method for forecasting reservoirs inflow. The forecasting method applies 1- and 2-month time-lag patterns with several Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, namely Support Vector Machine (SVM), Artificial Neural Network (ANN), Regression Tree (RT), and Genetic Programming (GP). The proposed method is applied to evaluate the performance of the algorithms in forecasting inflows into the Dez, Karkheh, and Gotvand reservoirs located in Iran during the flood of 2019. Results show that RT, with an average error of 0.43% in forecasting the largest reservoirs inflows in 2019, is superior to the other algorithms, with the Dez and Karkheh reservoir inflows forecasts obtained with the 2-month time-lag pattern, and the Gotvand reservoir inflow forecasts obtained with the 1-month time-lag pattern featuring the best forecasting accuracy. The proposed method exhibits accurate inflow forecasting using SVM and RT. The development of accurate flood-forecasting capability is valuable to reservoir operators and decision-makers who must deal with streamflow forecasts in their quest to reduce flood damages.
INDUSTRY
Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Measurement and modeling of clemastine fumarate (antihistamine drug) solubility in supercritical carbon dioxide

The solubilities of clemastine fumarate in supercritical carbon dioxide (ScCO2) were measured for the first time at temperature (308 to 338Â K) and pressure (12 to 27Â MPa). The measured solubilities were reported in terms of mole faction (mol/mol total) and it had a range from 1.61"‰Ã—"‰10"“6 to 9.41"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Various models were used to correlate the data. The efficacy of the models was quantified with corrected Akaike's information criterion (AICc). A new cluster salvation model was derived to correlate the solubility data. The new model was able to correlate the data and deviation was 10.3% in terms of average absolute relative deviation (AARD). Furthermore, the measured solubilities were also correlated with existing K.-W. Chen et al., model, equation of state model and a few other density models. Among density models, Reddy and Garlapati model was observed to be the best model and corresponding AARD was 7.57% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰678.88). The temperature independent Peng"“Robinson equation of state was able to correlate the data and AARD was 8.25% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰674.88). Thermodynamic parameters like heats of reaction, sublimation and solvation of clemastine fumarate were calculated and reported.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of episodic slow slip on seismicity and stress near a subduction-zone megathrust

Slow slip phenomena deep in subduction zones reveal cyclic processes downdip of locked megathrusts. Here we analyze seismicity within a subducting oceanic slab, spanning ~50 major deep slow slip with tremor episodes over 17 years. Changes in rate, b-values, and stress orientations of in-slab seismicity are temporally associated with the episodes. Furthermore, although stress orientations in the slab below these slow slips may rotate slightly, in-slab orientations 20"“50"‰km updip from there rotate farther, suggesting that previously-unrecognized transient slow slip occurs on the plate interface updip. We infer that fluid pressure propagates from slab to interface, promoting episodes of slow slip, which break mineral seals, allowing the pressure to propagate tens of km further updip along the interface where it promotes transient slow slips. The proposed methodology, based primarily on in-slab seismicity, may help monitor plate boundary conditions and slow slip phenomena, which can signal the beginning stages of megathrust earthquakes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of light emission and Schlieren from short gap high voltage streamers representing lightning impulses

Light emissions and Schlieren structures were simultaneously observed from streamers produced by tens of kilovolts 1.2/50Â Î¼s impulses, representing the high voltage component of lightning, applied across a 4Â cm air gap between a variety of electrode geometries and a ground plane in an unconfined environment. The results demonstrated that the light emissions and Schlieren structures coincide along the same streamer filaments but on different timescales; the light existing only during the microsecond timeframe impulse whereas the Schlieren continued to develop into the millisecond timeframe, moving towards the centre of the air gap whilst diffusing into the surrounding air within 100Â ms. If an electrical breakdown did occur, the Schlieren structures outside the arc remained visible. Streamer formation theory for high voltage impulses is subsequently refined to include the observed Schlieren mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

VSUGAN unify voice style based on spectrogram and generated adversarial networks

In course recording, the audio recorded in different pickups and environments can be clearly distinguished and cause style differences after splicing, which influences the quality of recorded courses. A common way to improve the above situation is to use voice style unification. In the present study, we propose a voice style unification model based on generated adversarial networks (VSUGAN) to transfer voice style from the spectrogram. The VSUGAN synthesizes the audio by combining the style information from the audio style template and the voice information from the processed audio. And it allows the audio style unification in different environments without retraining the network for new speakers. Meanwhile, the current VSUGAN is implemented and evaluated on THCHS-30 and VCTK-Corpus corpora. The source code of VSUGAN is available at https://github.com/oy-tj/VSUGAN. In one word, it is demonstrated that the VSUGAN can effectively improve the quality of the recorded audio and reduce the style differences in kinds of environments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

circRNA N6-methyladenosine methylation in preeclampsia and the potential role of N6-methyladenosine-modified circPAPPA2 in trophoblast invasion

Here, we performed N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA sequencing to determine the circRNA m6A methylation changes in the placentas during the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (PE). We verified the expression of the circRNA circPAPPA2 using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR. An invasion assay was carried out to identify the role of circPAPPA2 in the development of PE. Mechanistically, we investigated the cause of the altered m6A modification of circPAPPA2 through overexpression and knockdown cell experiments, RNA immunoprecipitation, fluorescence in situ hybridization and RNA stability experiments. We found that increases in m6A-modified circRNAs are prevalent in PE placentas and that the main changes in methylation occur in the 3'UTR and near the start codon, implicating the involvement of these changes in PE development. We also found that the levels of circPAPPA2 are decreased but that m6A modification is augmented. Furthermore, we discovered that methyltransferase"‘like 14 (METTL14) increases the level of circPAPPA2 m6A methylation and that insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 (IGF2BP3) maintains circPAPPA2 stability. Decreases in IGF2BP3 levels lead to declines in circPAPPA2 levels. In summary, we provide a new vision and strategy for the study of PE pathology and report that placental circRNA m6A modification appears to be an important regulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low plasma serotonin linked to higher nigral iron in Parkinson's disease

A growing body of evidence suggests nigral iron accumulation plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Parkinson's disease (PD), contributing to dopaminergic neuron loss in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc). Converging evidence suggests this accumulation might be related to, or increased by, serotonergic dysfunction, a common, often early feature of the disease. We investigated whether lower plasma serotonin in PD is associated with higher nigral iron. We obtained plasma samples from 97 PD patients and 89 controls and MRI scans from a sub-cohort (62 PD, 70 controls). We measured serotonin concentrations using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography and regional iron content using MRI-based quantitative susceptibility mapping. PD patients had lower plasma serotonin (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and higher nigral iron content (SNc: p"‰<"‰0.001) overall. Exclusively in PD, lower plasma serotonin was correlated with higher nigral iron (SNc: r(58)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.501, p"‰<"‰0.001). This correlation was significant even in patients newly diagnosed (<"‰1Â year) and stronger in the SNc than any other region examined. This study reveals an early, linear association between low serotonin and higher nigral iron inÂ PD patients, which is absent in controls. This is consistent with a serotonin-iron relationship in the disease process, warranting further studies to determine its cause and directionality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of electron-withdrawing fluorine and cyano substituents on photovoltaic properties of two-dimensional quinoxaline-based polymers

In this study, strong electron-withdrawing fluorine (F) and cyano (CN) substituents are selectively incorporated into the quinoxaline unit of two-dimensional (2D) D"“A-type polymers to investigate their effects on the photovoltaic properties of the polymers. To construct the 2D polymeric structure, electron-donating benzodithiophene and methoxy-substituted triphenylamine are directly linked to the horizontal and vertical directions of the quinoxaline acceptor, respectively. After analyzing the structural, optical, and electrochemical properties of the resultant F- and CN-substituted polymers, labeled as PBCl-MTQF and PBCl-MTQCN, respectively, inverted-type polymer solar cells with a non-fullerene Y6 acceptor are fabricated to investigate the photovoltaic performances of the polymers. It is discovered that the maximum power conversion efficiency of PBCl-MTQF is 7.48%, whereas that of PBCl-MTQCN is limited to 3.52%. This significantly reduced PCE of the device based on PBCl-MTQCN is ascribed to the formation of irregular, large aggregates in the active layer, which can readily aggravate the charge recombination and charge transport kinetics of the device. Therefore, the photovoltaic performance of 2D quinoxaline-based D"“A-type polymers is significantly affected by the type of electron-withdrawing substituent.
CHEMISTRY

