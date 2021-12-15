ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

By Yuquan Zhu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Comparison between rigid and soft poly-articulated prosthetic hands in non-expert myo-electric users shows advantages of soft robotics

Notwithstanding the advancement of modern bionic hands and the large variety of prosthetic hands in the market, commercial devices still present limited acceptance and percentage of daily use. While commercial prostheses present rigid mechanical structures, emerging trends in the design of robotic hands are moving towards soft technologies. Although this approach is inspired by nature and could be promising for prosthetic applications, there is scant literature concerning its benefits for end-users and in real-life scenarios. In this work, we evaluate and assess the role and the benefits of soft robotic technologies in the field of prosthetics. We propose a thorough comparison between rigid and soft characteristics of two poly-articulated hands in 5 non-expert myo-electric prosthesis users in pre- and post-therapeutic training conditions. The protocol includes two standard functional assessments, three surveys for user-perception, and three customized tests to evaluate the sense of embodiment. Results highlight that rigid hands provide a more precise grasp, while soft properties show higher functionalities thanks to their adaptability to different requirements, intuitive use and more natural execution of activities of daily living. This comprehensive evaluation suggests that softness could also promote a quick integration of the system in non-expert users.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanocomposite#Interface Design#Ti Nb#Multiobjective#Nanofillers#Introduction Titanium#Industrial4#Sme#Pe
Nature.com

Understanding X-ray absorption spectra by means of descriptors and machine learning algorithms

X-ray absorption near-edge structure (XANES) spectra are the fingerprint of the local atomic and electronic structures around the absorbing atom. However, the quantitative analysis of these spectra is not straightforward. Even with the most recent advances in this area, for a given spectrum, it is not clear a priori which structural parameters can be refined and how uncertainties should be estimated. Here, we present an alternative concept for the analysis of XANES spectra, which is based on machine learning algorithms and establishes the relationship between intuitive descriptors of spectra, such as edge position, intensities, positions, and curvatures of minima and maxima on the one hand, and those related to the local atomic and electronic structure which are the coordination numbers, bond distances and angles and oxidation state on the other hand. This approach overcoms the problem of the systematic difference between theoretical and experimental spectra. Furthermore, the numerical relations can be expressed in analytical formulas providing a simple and fast tool to extract structural parameters based on the spectral shape. The methodology was successfully applied to experimental data for the multicomponent Fe:SiO2 system and reference iron compounds, demonstrating the high prediction quality for both the theoretical validation sets and experimental data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep eutectic solvents for antiepileptic drug phenytoin solubilization: thermodynamic study

Thermodynamic investigations provide information about the solute-solventÂ interactions in the selection of theÂ proper solvent for different fields of pharmaceutical sciences. Especially, the study of antiepileptic drugs in solutions (ethanol/co-solvent) has been a subject of interest owing to their effect in the systems using interaction with a number of important biological membranes. This work focuses on the measurement of density and speed of sound of the phenytoin (PTH) in ethanol/deep eutectic solvents (choline chloride:ethylene glycol, and choline chloride:glycerol) solutions as the innovative class of green solvents at temperature range (288.15 to 318.15) K. It was determined Hansen solubility parameters for assessment of PTH interactions in the solvent media. Some thermophysical parameters including apparent molar volumes VÏ•, apparent molar isobaric expansion \(E_\varphi^0\), and Hepler's constant, apparent molar isentropic compressibility ÎºÏ† were obtained and calculated using these data. To correlateÂ the VÏ• and ÎºÏ† values,Â the Redlich-Meyer equation was used to calculate the number of quantities containing standard partial molar volume and partial molar isentropic compressibility. Finally, \(\Delta \delta\) values showed a strong interaction between PTH and solvent (ethanol/DES (ChCl:EG)). The thermodynamic analysis of the studied system also plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers unravel surface hydroxyl network on In2O3 nanoparticles

Hydroxyl groups are among the major active surface sites over metal oxides. However, their spectroscopic characterizations have been challenging due to limited resolutions, especially on hydroxyl-rich surfaces where strong hydroxyl networks are present. 1H solid-state NMR spectroscopy is a powerful technique, owing to its inherent high sensitivity to short-range ordered...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phosphate group functionalized magnetic metal"“organic framework nanocomposite for highly efficient removal of U(VI) from aqueous solution

The phosphate group functionalized metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as the adsorbent for removal of U(VI) from aqueous solution still suffer from low adsorption efficiency, due to the low grafting rate of groups into the skeleton structure. Herein, a novel phosphate group functionalized metal"“organic framework nanoparticles (denoted as Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs) designed and prepared by the chelation between Zr and phytic acid, showing fast adsorption rate and outstanding selectivity in aqueous media including 10 coexisting ions. The Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP was properly characterized by TEM, FT-IR, BET, VSM and Zeta potential measurement. The removal performance of Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP for U(VI) was investigated systematically using batch experiments under different conditions, including solution pH, incubation time, temperature and initial U(VI) concentration. The adsorption kinetics, isotherm, selectivity studies revealed that Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs possess fast adsorption rates (approximately 15Â min to reach equilibrium), high adsorption capacities (307.8Â mg/g) and outstanding selectivity (Su"‰="‰94.4%) towards U(VI), which in terms of performance are much better than most of the other magnetic adsorbents. Furthermore, the adsorbent could be reused for U(VI) removal without obvious loss of adsorption capacity after five consecutive cycles. The research work provides a novel strategy to assemble phosphate group-functionalized MOFs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reconfigurable single-material Peltier effect using magnetic-phase junctions

Peltier effects, which produce a heat flux at the junction of two different materials, have been an important technology for heating and cooling by electrical means. Whereas Peltier devices have advantages such as cleanliness, silence, compactness, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency, relatively complicated modular structures are unavoidable, leading to a higher cost than that of commonly used refrigeration technology. Here, we provide a concept of a Peltier device composed of a single magnetic material exhibiting a first-order magnetic transition. Our concept is based on a controllable junction structure consisting of two magnetic phases with opposite Peltier coefficients instead of a semiconductor junction. Using \({\mathrm{Mn}}_{1.96}{\mathrm{Cr}}_{0.04}\mathrm{Sb}\) samples with the first-order magnetic transition between ferrimagnetic (FI) and antiferromagnetic (AF) states, we successfully made a stable junction structure of AF/FI/AF by a pulse heating method and achieved a maximum Peltier coefficient of 0.58Â mV. Our device concept was further verified by a numerical simulation based on a finite element method. The single-material Peltier effect reported here avoids a complex device design involving material junctions and is importantly reconfigurable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transition metal on topological chiral semimetal PdGa with tailored hydrogen adsorption and reduction

The difficulties in designing high-performance hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts lie in the manipulation of adsorption behaviors of transition metals (TMs). Topological chiral semimetals with super-long Fermi arc surface states provide an ideal platform for engineering the catalytic performance of TMs through the metal-support interaction. We found the adsorption trends of TMs can be modified significantly when deposited at the surface of the PdGa chiral crystal. The electron transfer from the TMs to the surface states of the PdGa reshapes the d band structure of TMs and weakens the hydrogen intermediate bonding. Especially, W/PdGa is expected to be a good HER catalyst with close to zero Gibbs free energy. Experimentally, we found a Pt-like exchange current density and turnover frequency when depositing W atoms at the PdGa nanostructures surface. The findings provide a way to develop high-efficient electrocatalysts by the interplay between topological surface states and metal-support interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On geometry parameterization for simulation-driven design closure of antenna structures

Full-wave electromagnetic (EM) simulation tools have become ubiquitous in antenna design, especially final tuning of geometry parameters. From the reliability standpoint, the recommended realization of EM-driven design is through rigorous numerical optimization. It is a challenging endeavor with the major issues related to the high computational cost of the process, but also the necessity of handling several objectives and constraints over often highly-dimensional parameter spaces. From the numerical perspective, making decisions about the formulation of the optimization problem, the approach to handling the design constraints, but also parameterization of the antenna geometry, are all non-trivial. At the same time, these issues are interleaved, and may play an important role in the performance and reliability of the simulation-based design closure process. This paper demonstrates that the approach to arranging the structure parameterization (e.g., the use of absolute or relative parameters) may have a major effect of the optimization outcome. Our investigations are carried out using three broadband monopole antennas optimized under different scenarios and using different parameterizations. In particular, the results indicate that relative parameterization is preferred for optimization of input characteristics, whereas absolute parameterization is more suitable for size reduction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy