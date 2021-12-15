ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

By Junghee Ha
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients...

www.nature.com

McGee
5d ago

works great for me. but my doctor told me it was completely safe and had been around forever. now they have this!!

Reply(1)
4
