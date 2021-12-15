ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine learning assisted optimization of blending process of polyphenylene sulfide with elastomer using high speed twin screw extruder

By Shingo Takada
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandom forest regression was applied to optimize the melt-blending process of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) with poly(ethylene-glycidyl methacrylate-methyl acrylate) (E-GMA-MA) elastomer to improve the Charpy impact strength. A training dataset was constructed using four elastomers with different GMA and MA contents by varying the elastomer content up to 20 wt% and the...

www.nature.com

