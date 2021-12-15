Magnetic structure study of the sawtooth chain antiferromagnet \(\hbox {Fe}_2\hbox {Se}_2\hbox {O}_7\)

The Josephson effect in point contacts between an "ordinary" superconductor \(\hbox {Pb}_{0.6}\)In\(_{0.4}\) (\(T_c \approx 6.6 \, {\mathrm {K}}\)) and single crystals of the Fe-based superconductor Ba\(_{0.6}\)K\(_{0.4}\)(FeAs)\(_2\) (\(T_c \approx 38.5 \, {\mathrm {K}}\)), was investigated. In order to shed light on the order parameter symmetry of Ba\(_{0.6}\)K\(_{0.4}\)(FeAs)\(_2\), the dependence of the Josephson supercurrent \(I_s\) on the temperature and on \(\sin (d\varphi )\) with \(d = 1, 2\) was studied. The dependencies of the critical current on temperature \(I_c (T)\) and of the amplitudes of the first current steps of the current"“voltage characteristic \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) \((n = 0, 1, 2)\) on the power of microwave radiation with frequency \(f = (1.5 \div 8)\, {\mathrm {GHz}}\) were measured. It is shown that the dependencies \(I_c (T)\) are close to the well-known Ambegaokar"“Baratoff (AB) dependence for tunnel contacts between "ordinary" superconductors and to the dependence calculated by Burmistrova et al. (Phys Rev B 91, 214501 (2015)) for microshorts between an "ordinary" superconductor and a two-band superconductor with \(s \pm\) order parameter symmetry at certain values of the transparency of boundaries and thickness of the transition layer. It is found that the dependencies \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) cannot be approximated within the resistively shunted model using the normalized microwave frequencies \(\Omega = 2 \pi f / (2eV_c / \hbar )\) with characteristic voltages \(V_c = I_c R_N\), \((R_N\)-normal resistance of the contact) found from the low-voltage parts of the current"“voltage characteristics. The reasons for this failure are discussed and a method is proposed for accurately determining the value of \(\Omega\), which takes into account all the features of the point contact affecting the period of the dependence \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\). An analysis of the \(I_c (T)\) and \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) dependencies shows that the superconducting current of the Josephson contacts under investigation is proportional to the \(\sin\) of the phase difference \(\varphi\), \(I_s = I_c sin(\varphi )\). The implications of these results on the symmetry of the order parameter are also discussed.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO