Magnetic structure study of the sawtooth chain antiferromagnet \(\hbox {Fe}_2\hbox {Se}_2\hbox {O}_7\)

By Kazuhiro Nawa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA magnetic structure of the sawtooth-chain antiferromagnet \(\hbox {Fe}_2\hbox {Se}_2\hbox {O}_7\) was investigated by magnetization measurements, single crystalline and powder neutron diffraction experiments, and a further analysis on the MÃ¶ssbauer spectra. These experiments revealed a nearly collinear antiferromagnetic structure with magnetic moments aligned along the b-axis, indicating dominant antiferromagnetic exchanges between...

Emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking of collective modes with topological critical phenomena

The spontaneous breaking of parity-time (\({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)) symmetry yields rich critical behavior in non-Hermitian systems, and has stimulated much interest, albeit most previous studies were performed within the single-particle or mean-field framework. Here, by studying the collective excitations of a Fermi superfluid with \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetric spin-orbit coupling, we uncover an emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking in the Anderson-Bogoliubov (AB) collective modes, even as the superfluid ground state retains an unbroken \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\) symmetry. The critical point of the transition is marked by a non-analytic kink in the speed of sound, which derives from the coalescence and annihilation of the AB mode and its hole partner, reminiscent of the particle-antiparticle annihilation. The system consequently becomes immune to low-frequency external perturbations at the critical point, a phenomenon associated with the spectral topology of the complex quasiparticle dispersion. This critical phenomenon offers a fascinating route toward perturbation-free quantum states.
SCIENCE
Probing the current-phase relation in Josephson point-contact junctions between \(\hbox {Pb}_{0.6}\)In\(_{0.4}\) and \(\hbox {Ba}_{0.6}\)K\(_{0.4}\)(FeAs)\(_2\) superconductors

The Josephson effect in point contacts between an "ordinary" superconductor \(\hbox {Pb}_{0.6}\)In\(_{0.4}\) (\(T_c \approx 6.6 \, {\mathrm {K}}\)) and single crystals of the Fe-based superconductor Ba\(_{0.6}\)K\(_{0.4}\)(FeAs)\(_2\) (\(T_c \approx 38.5 \, {\mathrm {K}}\)), was investigated. In order to shed light on the order parameter symmetry of Ba\(_{0.6}\)K\(_{0.4}\)(FeAs)\(_2\), the dependence of the Josephson supercurrent \(I_s\) on the temperature and on \(\sin (d\varphi )\) with \(d = 1, 2\) was studied. The dependencies of the critical current on temperature \(I_c (T)\) and of the amplitudes of the first current steps of the current"“voltage characteristic \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) \((n = 0, 1, 2)\) on the power of microwave radiation with frequency \(f = (1.5 \div 8)\, {\mathrm {GHz}}\) were measured. It is shown that the dependencies \(I_c (T)\) are close to the well-known Ambegaokar"“Baratoff (AB) dependence for tunnel contacts between "ordinary" superconductors and to the dependence calculated by Burmistrova et al. (Phys Rev B 91, 214501 (2015)) for microshorts between an "ordinary" superconductor and a two-band superconductor with \(s \pm\) order parameter symmetry at certain values of the transparency of boundaries and thickness of the transition layer. It is found that the dependencies \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) cannot be approximated within the resistively shunted model using the normalized microwave frequencies \(\Omega = 2 \pi f / (2eV_c / \hbar )\) with characteristic voltages \(V_c = I_c R_N\), \((R_N\)-normal resistance of the contact) found from the low-voltage parts of the current"“voltage characteristics. The reasons for this failure are discussed and a method is proposed for accurately determining the value of \(\Omega\), which takes into account all the features of the point contact affecting the period of the dependence \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\). An analysis of the \(I_c (T)\) and \(i_n^{exp} (\sqrt{P})\) dependencies shows that the superconducting current of the Josephson contacts under investigation is proportional to the \(\sin\) of the phase difference \(\varphi\), \(I_s = I_c sin(\varphi )\). The implications of these results on the symmetry of the order parameter are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS
Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
SCIENCE
Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum-optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
SCIENCE
Cryptogamic organisms are a substantial source and sink for volatile organic compounds in the Amazon region

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 258 (2021) Cite this article. Cryptogamic organisms such as bryophytes and lichens cover most surfaces within tropical forests, yet their impact on the emission of biogenic volatile organic compounds is unknown. These compounds can strongly influence atmospheric oxidant levels as well as secondary organic aerosol concentrations, and forest canopy leaves have been considered the dominant source of these emissions. Here we present cuvette flux measurements, made in the Amazon rainforest between 2016"“2018, and show that common bryophytes emit large quantities of highly reactive sesquiterpenoids and that widespread lichens strongly uptake atmospheric oxidation products. A spatial upscaling approach revealed that cryptogamic organisms emit sesquiterpenoids in quantities comparable to current canopy attributed estimates, and take up atmospheric oxidation products at rates comparable to hydroxyl radical chemistry. We conclude that cryptogamic organisms play an important and hitherto overlooked role in atmospheric chemistry above and within tropical rainforests.
WILDLIFE
Analysis of light emission and Schlieren from short gap high voltage streamers representing lightning impulses

Light emissions and Schlieren structures were simultaneously observed from streamers produced by tens of kilovolts 1.2/50Â Î¼s impulses, representing the high voltage component of lightning, applied across a 4Â cm air gap between a variety of electrode geometries and a ground plane in an unconfined environment. The results demonstrated that the light emissions and Schlieren structures coincide along the same streamer filaments but on different timescales; the light existing only during the microsecond timeframe impulse whereas the Schlieren continued to develop into the millisecond timeframe, moving towards the centre of the air gap whilst diffusing into the surrounding air within 100Â ms. If an electrical breakdown did occur, the Schlieren structures outside the arc remained visible. Streamer formation theory for high voltage impulses is subsequently refined to include the observed Schlieren mechanism.
SCIENCE
Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Satisfied quantitative value can be acquired by short-time bone SPECT/CT using a whole-body cadmium"“zinc"“telluride gamma camera

The aim of this study was to evaluate the quantitative values of short-time scan (STS) of metastatic lesions compared with a standard scan (SS) when acquired by whole-body bone SPECT/CT with cadmium"“zinc"“telluride (CZT) detectors. We retrospectively reviewed 13 patients with bone metastases from prostate cancer, who underwent SPECT/CT performed on whole-body CZT gamma cameras. STSs were obtained using 75, 50, 25, 10, and 5% of the list-mode data for SS, respectively. Regions of interest (ROIs) were set on the increased uptake areas diagnosed as metastases. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) of standardized uptake values (SUVs) for the ROIs were calculated between the SS and each STS, and ICC"‰â‰¥"‰0.8 was set as a perfect correlation. Moreover, the repeatability coefficient (RC) was calculated, and RC"‰â‰¤"‰20% was defined as acceptable. A total of 152 metastatic lesions were included in the analysis. The ICCs between the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 0.999, 0.997, 0.994, 0.983, and 0.955, respectively. The RCs of the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 7.9, 12.4, 19.8, 30.8, and 41.3%, respectively. When evaluating the quality of CZT bone SPECT/CT acquired by a standard protocol, 25%-STS may provide adequate quantitative values.
HEALTH
Neutrino physics with an opaque detector

In 1956 Reines & Cowan discovered the neutrino using a liquid scintillator detector. The neutrinos interacted with the scintillator, producing light that propagated across transparent volumes to surrounding photo-sensors. This approach has remained one of the most widespread and successful neutrino detection technologies used since. This article introduces a concept that breaks with the conventional paradigm of transparency by confining and collecting light near its creation point with an opaque scintillator and a dense array of optical fibres. This technique, called LiquidO, can provide high-resolution imaging to enable efficient identification of individual particles event-by-event. A natural affinity for adding dopants at high concentrations is provided by the use of an opaque medium. With these and other capabilities, the potential of our detector concept to unlock opportunities in neutrino physics is presented here, alongside the results of the first experimental validation.
PHYSICS
Effects of episodic slow slip on seismicity and stress near a subduction-zone megathrust

Slow slip phenomena deep in subduction zones reveal cyclic processes downdip of locked megathrusts. Here we analyze seismicity within a subducting oceanic slab, spanning ~50 major deep slow slip with tremor episodes over 17 years. Changes in rate, b-values, and stress orientations of in-slab seismicity are temporally associated with the episodes. Furthermore, although stress orientations in the slab below these slow slips may rotate slightly, in-slab orientations 20"“50"‰km updip from there rotate farther, suggesting that previously-unrecognized transient slow slip occurs on the plate interface updip. We infer that fluid pressure propagates from slab to interface, promoting episodes of slow slip, which break mineral seals, allowing the pressure to propagate tens of km further updip along the interface where it promotes transient slow slips. The proposed methodology, based primarily on in-slab seismicity, may help monitor plate boundary conditions and slow slip phenomena, which can signal the beginning stages of megathrust earthquakes.
SCIENCE
Effect of electron-withdrawing fluorine and cyano substituents on photovoltaic properties of two-dimensional quinoxaline-based polymers

In this study, strong electron-withdrawing fluorine (F) and cyano (CN) substituents are selectively incorporated into the quinoxaline unit of two-dimensional (2D) D"“A-type polymers to investigate their effects on the photovoltaic properties of the polymers. To construct the 2D polymeric structure, electron-donating benzodithiophene and methoxy-substituted triphenylamine are directly linked to the horizontal and vertical directions of the quinoxaline acceptor, respectively. After analyzing the structural, optical, and electrochemical properties of the resultant F- and CN-substituted polymers, labeled as PBCl-MTQF and PBCl-MTQCN, respectively, inverted-type polymer solar cells with a non-fullerene Y6 acceptor are fabricated to investigate the photovoltaic performances of the polymers. It is discovered that the maximum power conversion efficiency of PBCl-MTQF is 7.48%, whereas that of PBCl-MTQCN is limited to 3.52%. This significantly reduced PCE of the device based on PBCl-MTQCN is ascribed to the formation of irregular, large aggregates in the active layer, which can readily aggravate the charge recombination and charge transport kinetics of the device. Therefore, the photovoltaic performance of 2D quinoxaline-based D"“A-type polymers is significantly affected by the type of electron-withdrawing substituent.
CHEMISTRY
A secret source

Superconducting devices ubiquitously have an excess of broken Cooper pairs, which can hamper their performance. It is widely believed that external radiation is responsible but a study now suggests there must be an additional, unknown source. In superconductors, electrons couple up into Cooper pairs and collectively join a macroscopic condensate...
PHYSICS
Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Measurement and modeling of clemastine fumarate (antihistamine drug) solubility in supercritical carbon dioxide

The solubilities of clemastine fumarate in supercritical carbon dioxide (ScCO2) were measured for the first time at temperature (308 to 338Â K) and pressure (12 to 27Â MPa). The measured solubilities were reported in terms of mole faction (mol/mol total) and it had a range from 1.61"‰Ã—"‰10"“6 to 9.41"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Various models were used to correlate the data. The efficacy of the models was quantified with corrected Akaike's information criterion (AICc). A new cluster salvation model was derived to correlate the solubility data. The new model was able to correlate the data and deviation was 10.3% in terms of average absolute relative deviation (AARD). Furthermore, the measured solubilities were also correlated with existing K.-W. Chen et al., model, equation of state model and a few other density models. Among density models, Reddy and Garlapati model was observed to be the best model and corresponding AARD was 7.57% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰678.88). The temperature independent Peng"“Robinson equation of state was able to correlate the data and AARD was 8.25% (corresponding AICc was âˆ’"‰674.88). Thermodynamic parameters like heats of reaction, sublimation and solvation of clemastine fumarate were calculated and reported.
SCIENCE

