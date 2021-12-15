ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Major fire traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 12 injured

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCAiw_0dNJNHPy00

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.

The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall.

‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die’: 9-year-old girl remembers being in the middle of a tornado

At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out from the building, and photos and videos from those trapped inside showed poor visibility as smoke filled restaurants and stairways of the building.

About 300 people evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued, police told local media.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toixX_0dNJNHPy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Huq_0dNJNHPy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5D1c_0dNJNHPy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGX2x_0dNJNHPy00
Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of the Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Tens of people trapped in the building had also jammed into narrow areas on an open-air podium on the fifth floor, peering over the edge as they awaited rescue.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggested that the fire had broken out in the electrical switch room located on the first floor of the shopping mall, before spreading to the scaffolding that surrounded part of the building, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.

Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue the people on the fifth floor. Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, added the local newspaper.

Williamson County 1st grade teacher indicted on sexual battery charges

A total of about 1,200 people were evacuated from the building, according to local media reports.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. As of 3:06 p.m., authorities said the fire was under control.

Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilized to help fight the blaze, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Restaurants#Weather#Tornado#Accident#Ap Photo#Williamson County 1st
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy