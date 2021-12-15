India’s TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

California has long been seen as a leader, both in the US and globally, in pushing ahead clean transportation technologies. This leadership was born of necessity, with the state enduring decades of smoggy air linked largely to vehicle exhaust. One of the most important actions California has taken to clean the air was the adoption of Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) regulations, starting in 1990. The ZEV regulations, adopted and enforced by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) ensure that automakers develop and market an increasing share of vehicles without tailpipe emissions, such as battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. California’s rules are important not just for the state; fourteen other states have adopted California’s ZEV standards. Those 14 states represent over 35 percent of new car sales in the United States.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO