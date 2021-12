Skagway’s medical clinic can now field calls around the clock. The clinic has contracted with a national telemedicine company to offer assistance when the clinic is closed. Skagway’s Dahl Memorial Clinic is typically open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But for patients needing advice outside of the typical workday, it has contracted with Fonemed to serve as their after-hours nurse triage support line. As the clinic’s Administrative Manager Cara Cosgrove says, this adds a level of service for people needing non-emergency help after hours.

