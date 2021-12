LANCASTER – Share The Blessing wants to help area individuals and families in need enjoy the upcoming Christmas season. Share The Blessing seeks monetary donations that are used in full to provide hope and assistance to local families during a very blessed time of the year. Over the years, Share The Blessing has helped over 850 families and individuals in need. The campaign invites area residents to nominate local families in crisis or need. All those nominated and/or selected will remain anonymous to honor their privacy. Past nominations have included families undergoing many forms of personal hardship – from those battling disease and financial hardship, to those displaced or estranged from family due to natural disasters. Go to wdac.com where you can make an online monetary donation or to nominate those in need. Checks can also be mailed to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Thank you for sharing the love of Jesus to those in need this Christmas.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO