Public Safety

German court convicts Russian of 2019 Berlin park murder

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German court on Wednesday found Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov guilty of the August 2019...

kfgo.com

Related
KGMI

State appeals court overturns conviction in 1987 double murder

BELLIGNHHAM, Wash. – A state appeals court has overturned the cold-case murder convictions against a man accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987. Detectives arrested William Earl Talbott II in 2018 using genetic genealogy to identify him as the killer of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.
BELLINGHAM, WA
AFP

German court hands life term to Russian over 'contract killing'

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow. Judges in Berlin found the suspect named as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The verdict is likely to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties, and the reaction of Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be closely watched. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the investigation shortly after the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox46.com

German court rejects last appeals over neo-Nazi murder spree

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Wednesday rejected appeals in the case of a neo-Nazi convicted of supporting a group that carried out the country’s biggest killing spree targeting migrants since World War II — concluding legal proceedings in a saga that shocked Germany. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBW

Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man convicted of 2018 Dodge City motel murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a 50-life sentence for a man who was convicted for the 2018 murder of a woman in a Dodge City motel. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal 123,111: State of Kansas v. Boston Cole Boswell, it unanimously affirmed a Ford County District Court’s denial of a motion by Boswell to depart from sentencing guidelines.
DODGE CITY, KS
#Murder#Berlin#Broad Daylight#Police#Russian State#German#Reuters#Chechen#Georgian
WGAU

German court verdict in Berlin killing poses policy problem

BERLIN — (AP) — A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. The slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of...
EUROPE
KING 5

Citing bias, appeals court reverses SeaTac man's cold-case murder convictions

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington state appeals court reversed the cold-case murder convictions against a SeaTac man accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987. Detectives arrested William Earl Talbott II, now 58, in 2018 using genetic genealogy to identify him as the killer of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The practice involves finding suspects by entering crime-scene DNA profiles into public databases that people have used for years to fill out their family trees.
WASHINGTON STATE
mymotherlode.com

Resentencing Denied For Convicted Murderer

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced that convicted murderer Victor Munoz will not be re-sentenced under a new law that allows certain convictions to be overturned. California Penal Code section 1170.95, which was implemented in 2019, allows convicted murderers to allege that they were convicted of murder under legal theories that the law no longer recognizes. If a convicted defendant makes a showing that he or she was convicted under one of the debunked theories, the burden shifts to the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is still guilty of the original crime.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

23-Year-Old Angjeliki Hodaj Held Without Bail After Being Accused Of Murdering Man In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — A Saugus woman has been charged with murdering 26-year-old Michael Norton. Angjeliki Hodaj, 23, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday. She is being held without bail. Procesutors did not read any details about the charge aloud to the court. Hodaj’s defense attorney said outside court that Hodaj was wrongfully accused and she’s “very nervous.” He also said Hodaj has no prior record. Angjeliki Hodaj appeared in court on Friday (WBZ-TV) Norton was found dead in his Collins Avenue home by relatives Saturday night. It is unclear what led up to Norton’s death. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for January 13.
SAUGUS, MA
kfgo.com

Dilworth man sentenced for role in violent gang robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) -A Dilworth man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for his role in a string of violent gang robberies. The US Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Josiah Aguilar was a member of the “Slither Gang” which from January through May 2019, targeted robbery victims who were drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota, and elsewhere.
DILWORTH, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota BCA investigating Willmar police shooting of suspect

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting of a suspect by a Willmar police officer. Agents say it happened Thursday night and nobody was seriously injured. Willmar police were responding to a report of an armed man in an apartment who was threatening to kill a probation officer.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Woman accused of shooting at strangers in vehicles

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota woman suspected of shooting at strangers in vehicles over the last few months is facing four charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities have not released a potential motive. Latoya Weston declined to make a statement to police and her lawyer...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

Man jailed in triple murder in NE South Dakota

MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – A suspect is in custody in the murders of three people, including an unborn child, in Milbank. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says Milbank police were dispatched to a residence Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. They found two people dead in the home. One of the victims was a woman who was pregnant.
MILBANK, SD
kfgo.com

Canadian man to be sentenced for murder in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Canadian man who pleaded guilty in the death of a Bismarck man two years ago will be sentenced next month. Forty-three-year-old Earl Howard, of Ontario, earlier pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and three other charges in an agreement with prosecutors. His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 21. Howard and Nikki Sue Entzel were charged in 2020 in the death of the woman’s husband, 42-year-old Chad Entzel, in what prosecutors said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.
BISMARCK, ND

