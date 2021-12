Fujifilm’s 10 year anniversary of the X Series as an interchangeable lens system is weeks away. The original X-Pro1 was announced in January of 2012, which began the X Series as a fully fledged camera system. Leading up to this special anniversary, Fujifilm has promised new products that will point forward to the next 10 years. To kickstart this campaign, the engineers have given us three new prime lenses that showcase the future of Fujifilm’s professional-level prime lenses. During this year’s X Summit Prime event they announced two new lenses, the XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR and XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR, in addition to the previously launched XF18mmF1.4 R LM WR.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO