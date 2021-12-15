‘Poor Haiti, one thing after another,’ pope says of deadly blast

Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council on Thursday suspended a section of a 2020 peace deal with rebel groups dealing with the east of the country following tribal protests against the deal. In October 2020, the government signed a peace pact with multiple rebel groups in Sudan's far-flung regions with a view to ending the ethnic conflicts that have dogged the country since independence. Although the deal focused on three battleground regions -- Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan -- it left minority communities in other parts of Sudan feeling sidelined. Among those were members of the Beja people of eastern Sudan, who mounted protests across the east for more than a month from mid-September.

