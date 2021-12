Hochschild Mining announced that it would be acquiring Amarillo Gold earlier this month, a development-stage gold company with the Posse Gold Project in Brazil. It's been a busy year thus far for M&A in the gold sector. This acquisition spree has continued with Hochschild Mining's (OTCQX:HCHDF) announcement that it would be acquiring Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AGCBF). This deal is a wise move by Hochschild, adding a small-scale gold project in another country in the Americas to reduce its reliance on Peru for most of its gold-equivalent production. Having said that, while I think this deal does improve the Hochschild Mining investment thesis, I continue to see much better ways to play the sector, preferring to stick with non-Peru-dominant producers.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO