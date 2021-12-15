ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German court convicts Russian of 2019 Berlin park murder

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German court on Wednesday found Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov guilty of the August 2019...

KGMI

State appeals court overturns conviction in 1987 double murder

BELLIGNHHAM, Wash. – A state appeals court has overturned the cold-case murder convictions against a man accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987. Detectives arrested William Earl Talbott II in 2018 using genetic genealogy to identify him as the killer of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.
BELLINGHAM, WA
AFP

Germany searching for answers five years after Berlin attack

Germany must "clarify" the circumstances surrounding a deadly lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Sunday in a speech to commemorate its five-year anniversary. The state had "a duty to clarify the mistakes" that meant the attack was not prevented, Steinmeier said at the ceremony to mark the anniversary.
EUROPE
WIBW

Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man convicted of 2018 Dodge City motel murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a 50-life sentence for a man who was convicted for the 2018 murder of a woman in a Dodge City motel. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal 123,111: State of Kansas v. Boston Cole Boswell, it unanimously affirmed a Ford County District Court’s denial of a motion by Boswell to depart from sentencing guidelines.
DODGE CITY, KS
AFP

German court hands life term to Russian over 'contract killing'

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow. Judges in Berlin found the suspect named as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The verdict is likely to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties, and the reaction of Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be closely watched. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the investigation shortly after the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox46.com

German court rejects last appeals over neo-Nazi murder spree

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Wednesday rejected appeals in the case of a neo-Nazi convicted of supporting a group that carried out the country’s biggest killing spree targeting migrants since World War II — concluding legal proceedings in a saga that shocked Germany. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kpq.com

Washington Appeals Court Reverses Two Murder Conviction Sentences

Two people convicted of murder will be resentenced after the Washington Appeals Court in Tacoma announced the reversal of their sentences Tuesday. The court overturned David Derahn Lewis’s life sentence without parole after the state conceded he is entitled to resentencing. Lewis had argued the trial court failed to...
TACOMA, WA
The Independent

German court verdict in Berlin killing poses policy problem

A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia.The slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and prompted the government to expel two Russian diplomats — and a reciprocal response by Moscow The outcome of the trial could stoke fresh tensions between Germany and Russia at a time when the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Moscow.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Berlin, DE
Russia
Suspect arrested in Steuben County murder investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson has announced an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 36 year old Daniel J. Sheets in July. His body was discovered in the basement of a burned out residence in the 5700 block of North County Road 675 East in Fremont Township by Sheriff’s deputies who were following up on a missing persons complaint involving Sheets.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
BBC

CPS 'sorry' for incorrect charge after woman attacked

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman for not charging her ex-boyfriend with a more serious offence after he attacked her. In May, Gareth Jex strangled his former partner, punched and bit her face, and threatened to "disfigure" her. He was charged with common assault, with a maximum sentence of six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Modesto man on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and torture after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for a month. Saturday morning, authorities located and arrested Saul Ortega, 29. He is being held on multiple charges stemming from allegedly abusing his girlfriend, a 25-year-old...
MODESTO, CA
BBC

Ramarni Crosby murder: Two women arrested

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester. Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road on Wednesday. The 18 and 21-year-old women bring the number of those being held by police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvbam.com

Alleged police abuse against migrant workers shocks Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) – Rights groups and politicians in Portugal on Friday condemned images that allegedly showed police officers abusing and torturing migrant workers and said those responsible must be punished. In one video, published on Thursday by CNN Portugal, officers from the GNR police force could be seen forcing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

California Man Charged With Kidnap And Torture Of Girlfriend Held Hostage For A Month

A California man was arrested Saturday for kidnapping the girl he was seeing, holding her hostage, and subjecting her to month-long torture. Modesto resident Saul Ortega is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and torture of his 25-year-old girlfriend, who also lives in Modesto, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE

