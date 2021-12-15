ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday it will develop electric vehicles (EV) with BMW’s motorcycle brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering. Earlier in the day, TVS shares jumped as...

