Xi and Putin Hold Virtual Summit

By Colm Quinn
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir...

foreignpolicy.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

Putin, Xi discuss 'counterproductive' US-organized Summit for Democracy

Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting on Wednesday and discussed the recently held US-organised Summit for Democracy. The Summit for Democracy was held last week. Both Russia and China were not invited to the summit which saw...
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Chinese President Xi, Russia's Putin, Hold Video Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met Wednesday via video conference, stressing their strong alliance amid both countries' deteriorating relations with the west. "A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs,...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Putin, Xi hold video call as tensions with US escalate

Chinese President Xi Jinping supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO’s eastward expansion, the Kremlin said Wednesday after the two leaders held a virtual summit. Putin and Xi spoke as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a Russian troop...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Putin and Xi cement partnership in face of Western pressure

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and China should stand firm in rejecting Western interference and defending each other’s security interests, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed in a video call on Wednesday. Their conversation, eight days after Putin spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden in a similar format, underscored how...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Putin & Xi set to talk as tensions flare with West

The leaders of the world's largest country and its most populous will hold talks on Wednesday, with Moscow and Beijing publicly committed to strengthening their ties amid increasingly strained relations between East and West. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to speak as both...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Democracy Summit Success Now Depends on Allies

U.S. President Joe Biden’s best moment at last week’s Summit for Democracy was when he declared “democracy needs champions” before the most impressive gathering of potential champions of democracy ever assembled. Only the United States could have done this, even with its own recent setbacks on the march toward a better democracy. But if Biden wants to shift from symbolism to what he promised would be a “year in action,” he will need to pass more of the initiative to U.S. allies.
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bradford Era

China's Xi and Russia's Putin

In his quest to make his country the undisputed leader of the global economy, China’s President Xi Jinping can learn a lot from his next-door neighbor, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Not about what to do, but about what not to do. Except Xi just doesn’t seem to get...
CHINA
stockxpo.com

China’s Xi is set to meet Russia’s Putin virtually on Wednesday

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JUNE 6, 2019: China’s Persident Xi Jinping (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a ceremony at St Petersburg University in which Xi Jinping was awarded St Petersburg University honorary doctoral degree. Alexei Nikolsky | TASS | Getty Images. BEIJING —...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Martin Schram: Here's what Xi can learn from Putin

In his quest to make his country the undisputed leader of the global economy, China’s President Xi Jinping can learn a lot from his next-door neighbor, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Not about what to do, but about what not to do. Except Xi just doesn’t seem to get...
POLITICS
monmouth.edu

Russian Forces Gather on Ukrainian Border; Biden and Putin Hold Virtual Meeting

Tensions between Russia and the West have been greatly exacerbated lately, with concerns of conflict on both sides becoming a dominant fear. US intelligence agencies warned their European and NATO counterparts that the Russian Federation has deployed a force of roughly 94,000, with expectations of it massing to a soaringly high figure of 175,000. The deployment is concentrated in four main regions, including Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian deployment includes 50 “tactical groups,” tank and artillery brigades, air assets, alongside the establishment of near border logistics depots and field hospitals. The latter deployments are of significant concern, as it differentiates this build up from the previous Russian military buildup this past Spring.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kremlin outlines expectations for Putin-Biden summit

The Kremlin has warned that expectations should be kept low for President Vladimir Putin's Tuesday virtual summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden, calling the current situation ?very difficult.?. Speaking to reporters hours before the planned showdown, spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that any optimism might be misplaced. According to him,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS

