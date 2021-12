Considering India is now becoming a hub of globally relevant products, startups are now looking to go global. A survey conducted by TurningIdeas Ventures has revealed that over 42% of startups are looking to expand and tap into global markets in 2022 and over 64% of these startups are in the enterprise SaaS space. The survey covered around 100+ startups across different domains and at different stages from ideation to scale-ups.

