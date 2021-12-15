ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BNPL-focused TBI Bank enters greek market

finextra.com
 5 days ago

TBI Bank, an inclusive lender and market leader in the Buy now, Pay later (BNPL) segment, enters the Greek banking market after approval by the Bank of Greece. TBI is one of the fastest growing banks in South-Eastern Europe, with strong presence in Bulgaria and Romania. Over the past...

