2 dead after fire tears through apartment building in Queens

Two people were discovered dead in an apartment fire in the Pomonok section of Queens.

Fire broke out on the top floor of the four-story apartment building on 162nd Street just after 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The two victims, a 76-year-old woman and 81-year-old man, were found in the fourth floor apartment and pronounced dead.

They appear to have been husband and wife.

Another person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is not suspicious, and there was a clutter condition in the apartment that may have helped the flames spread.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire was the second of two deadly, early-morning apartment fires in the city in less than two hours.

