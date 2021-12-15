The One Place To Sleep In Indiana That’s Beyond Your Wildest Dreams

Indiana is one of those places that you’ve just gotta see to believe sometimes. People seem to overlook it a lot in favor of more traditional vacation states like, say, California or Florida, and in doing so, they miss out on some of the coziest places to relax in the entire world (at least we think so). If you’re looking to visit the Hoosier State – or if you already live here and just kinda want to get away from everything – we found this relaxing Airbnb in Indiana just waiting for you to stay the night. It’s about as cozy as it gets and it’s so quaint! Check it out:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Named "Nature's Resting Place," this gorgeous little cabin sits on 170 shared acres but genuinely feels like it's much more remote.

The decor is simple but pleasant; it evokes a desire to curl up beside the large windows with a good book and kill a few hours getting lost in it.

Plus, the views are spectacular.

The facilities include a luxuriously warm and comfortable king-sized bed, as well as a queen-sized pullout bed.

It's complete with a mini-fridge and stove, and the only limit is your imagination.

Few things are as tranquil and wonderful as a nice, warm fire, and the presence of people you love.

You'll feel totally secluded, even though there are other homes scattered around the grounds.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you have a favorite relaxing Airbnb in Indiana you’d like to share with us? Do so in the comments! We love hearing from you. For more photos, as well as booking info for this delightful little getaway, you’ll want to check out the official Airbnb listing. Need some more cozy getaway ideas? Check out this list of some of the coolest Airbnbs in Indiana!