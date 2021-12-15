ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The One Place To Sleep In Indiana That's Beyond Your Wildest Dreams

By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Indiana is one of those places that you’ve just gotta see to believe sometimes. People seem to overlook it a lot in favor of more traditional vacation states like, say, California or Florida, and in doing so, they miss out on some of the coziest places to relax in the entire world (at least we think so). If you’re looking to visit the Hoosier State – or if you already live here and just kinda want to get away from everything – we found this relaxing Airbnb in Indiana just waiting for you to stay the night. It’s about as cozy as it gets and it’s so quaint! Check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka0tX_0dNJKvSj00
Named "Nature's Resting Place," this gorgeous little cabin sits on 170 shared acres but genuinely feels like it's much more remote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBrnM_0dNJKvSj00
The decor is simple but pleasant; it evokes a desire to curl up beside the large windows with a good book and kill a few hours getting lost in it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxLRt_0dNJKvSj00
Plus, the views are spectacular.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYffE_0dNJKvSj00
The facilities include a luxuriously warm and comfortable king-sized bed, as well as a queen-sized pullout bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltrms_0dNJKvSj00
It's complete with a mini-fridge and stove, and the only limit is your imagination.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmIBz_0dNJKvSj00
Few things are as tranquil and wonderful as a nice, warm fire, and the presence of people you love.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlp4Q_0dNJKvSj00
You'll feel totally secluded, even though there are other homes scattered around the grounds.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you have a favorite relaxing Airbnb in Indiana you’d like to share with us? Do so in the comments! We love hearing from you. For more photos, as well as booking info for this delightful little getaway, you’ll want to check out the official Airbnb listing. Need some more cozy getaway ideas? Check out this list of some of the coolest Airbnbs in Indiana!

