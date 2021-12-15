Man Killed In Overnight Kensington Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, according to Philadelphia police. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in a vacant lot near Kingston Street.

The department said the victim, a 48-year-old man, was shot once in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect was last seen running toward Jasper Street. There have been no arrests.

