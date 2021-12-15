ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Killed In Overnight Kensington Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, according to Philadelphia police. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in a vacant lot near Kingston Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0oYc_0dNJKua000

The department said the victim, a 48-year-old man, was shot once in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect was last seen running toward Jasper Street. There have been no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Carjacking In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Philadelphia police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a 43-year-old man and stole his car. The carjacking happened in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night along Greenway Avenue. The victim told officers he was shot in the leg during a carjacking. He also said the suspect then drove off with his SUV. Eyewitness News has been told that the victim is in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Security Guard In Custody After Shooting Man In Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police say a security guard is in custody following a shooting in Cobbs Creek on Monday. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancey Street. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot four times in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.  There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department Close To Announcing New Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Amid Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Approaching 550 Homicides With 2 Weeks Left In 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been 540 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That’s an increase of about 13% over this time last year. District Attorney Larry Krasner shared his concerns at a news conference on Monday. “Between December the 10th and December the 18th, we had 163 gun or gun violence incidents,” Krasner said. “57 arrests were made by Philadelphia police, so the arrests are being made, more or less, at a rate of about 35 percent of those cases. Of the 57 arrests made by police, the DA’s office opened and charged 56 of those cases, so we are charging them at a rate approximately at 96 or 97 percent.” Krasner again also expressed his support for the elimination of cash bail — arguing that those who are a bona fide threat should be held, and those who are not, should be released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Provide Prosecutorial Update On Recent Gunpoint Robbery Cases, Give Weekly Gun Crimes Update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide an update on cases involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since Dec. 7 on Monday. Krasner will also provide his weekly crimes update. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Krasner and other officials will provide an update involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since the beginning of December. He will also provide his weekly gun crimes update. When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Left Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue just before 1 p.m. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were each shot once in their left thigh, according to police. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed By Vineland Police Flipped Cruisers, Ambulance With Backhoe, Witnesses Say

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A chaotic scene involving a man driving a backhoe into a police SUV is now under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office after the incident ended with deadly gunfire. The man, who has not been identified, was shot by a Vineland police officer and later died. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park. Dramatic video shared with CBS3 showed the moments the unidentified driver pushed a police cruiser until it flips onto its side. Witnesses told CBS3 four vehicles were badly damaged in the rampage- an ambulance, two police SUVs and...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware DOJ Report Clears 3 New Castle County Police Officers Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three New Castle County police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man in January. A Delaware Department of Justice report found the police were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them. Two of three officers fired at his car, killing him. The report does conclude that his death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were used. Toxicology reports indicate Moses had fentanyl in his system. Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Moses’ family, said in a statement: “The family of Lymond Moses is incredibly disappointed by the contents of the Use of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

House Fire In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section Leaves 9-Year-Old Child Critically Injured, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section caught fire on Sunday morning and left a child critically injured. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the child is only 9-years-old. Witnesses at the fire say as the house was burning people ran back inside to save what they could.   Fire officials are wrapping up on the scene, and there is one police car guarding the home until it’s boarded up. A fire marshall is also still on-site. Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they received reports of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. at Horrter Street. The 9-year-old was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition   CBS3 has been told that a couple of families were also displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fiery Crash In Upper Macungie Township Under Investigation

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating a fiery two-car crash in Upper Macungie Township. The crash happened at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane. Authorities said that around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles collided, and one caught fire. There are injuries, but there is no update on the severity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Crum Lynne Smoke Shop Employee Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Delaware County: Police

CRUM LYNNE, Pa. (CBS) — An employee of a smoke shop was gunned down and killed in Crum Lynne, Delaware County on Friday, police say. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on 1418 Chester Pike. When Ridley Township Police officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim down behind the counter unresponsive with multiple gunshots, according to police. The employee was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect caught on camera in the store before the shooting. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact the Ridley Township Detective Division at 610-532-4000.
CRUM LYNNE, PA
CBS Philly

2 People Shot Outside West Philadelphia Motorcycle Club: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in stable condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia motorcycle club Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The victims, a man and a woman, were shot near 40th and Poplar Streets around 1:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time, but investigators said they think someone tried to wash the scene after finding water and fresh soap suds. Officials said the victims knew the shooting. Police are currently looking for the suspect in North Philadelphia. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philly Shooting Leaves Three Teens In Hospital, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in North Philadelphia has left three teenagers in the hospital. Philadelphia police said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 10th Street. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen and once in the buttocks, and a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left shin and once in his left thigh. Police said all three teens were rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. At this time, investigators said there are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in Trenton on Saturday morning, officials say. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say they were notified about multiple gunshots and a man being shot early Saturday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the rear of a residence on Garfield Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Vigil Honors Samer Abdulah, Employee Killed In Ridley Township Smoke Shop Robbery

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered in Ridley Township Saturday to mourn a father of five who was shot and killed during a robbery. Ridley Township police are still searching for who pulled the trigger. Samer Abdulah was shot and killed while working at the Empire Smoke Shop in Crum Lynne. Authorities said they found him behind the counter. Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance video, running away. Those who attended the vigil Saturday said the loss of Abdulah is difficult to comprehend. “He was a really good person. He was shy. He was good to his customers,” Antoinette Haren, a loved one, said. “And we just don’t have any rhyme or reason to why someone would want to do this to him.”   She added, “We want justice, you know? We just want the person found. Our hearts are broken, and we lost a really good person.” Anyone who recognized the suspect should call authorities.
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

UPS Truck Crashes Into Home In Bethlehem, Lehigh County

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A UPS truck slammed into a house in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Brandeis Avenue.  The truck hit two cars before crashing into the house. No one was injured. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the home. “Right now, there are some safety measures and some equipment in place to make sure there’s no structural damage that will occur with the house and the vehicle in the house,” C.J. Kuronya, Chief of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Department, said.  Police are still investigating what caused the UPS driver to lose control of the truck.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Rash Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 2 People Dead In Philadelphia Wednesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rash of deadly gun violence across Philadelphia left two people dead Wednesday night. In just the course of an hour, five people were shot in two separate shootings. In one of the shootings, a man was outside talking to a friend when he was gunned down. At least five people were shot and two of them died. These deaths add to a homicide total that is now over 530. Evidence markers line yet another street in Philadelphia as police comb through another deadly crime scene. “They were able to see the victim collapse on the sidewalk and the victim gets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody As Authorities Investigate Double Homicide In Lakewood Township, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Says

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Lakewood Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced. “We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. The double homicide is being investigated by the OCP’s Major Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Chester County Authorities Arrest Suspect In Connection To Stealing From Mailboxes, Philly Officials Starts Replacing Locks After USPS Thefts

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County say they’ve arrested someone for stealing mail from mailboxes in Tredyffrin Township. The county tells CBS3 the suspect took a number of checks as well as gift cards and credit cards. Police believe they were stolen between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12. They’re urging everyone to double-check their accounts. Meanwhile, post office officials in Philadelphia say they’ve started replacing locks on hundreds of collection boxes because of a recent wave of thefts. Someone has been taking checks and trying to get mail carriers’ keys. The post office says they aren’t sure how long it will take to replace the locks, but they’re working as quickly as possible. They have about 1,500 boxes to get to.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

3 Men Taken Into Custody Connected To Rash Of Gunpoint Robbers In Center City, Sources Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police confirm to CBS3 that three people taken into custody Wednesday night are suspected of gunpoint robberies across Center City. The suspects were arrested after an armed robbery in South Philadelphia. “We hear people when they say, ‘I feel afraid,'” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. BREAKING: Sources confirm the men arrested after being stopped inside this silver Lincoln MKZ and believed to be connected to the recent gunpoint robberies – are from Upper Darby and West Philadelphia. We are still working to learn their identities. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/H1Ml2YOnWM pic.twitter.com/16ydBdMh4f — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 16, 2021 On Thursday afternoon, Outlaw...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
