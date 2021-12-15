Bestselling author to speak in Marion on Jan. 17

The Marion Public Library has partnered with the Peace and Freedom Committee to bring New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone as the speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast Program on Jan. 17.

The MLK Breakfast, in the Palace May Pavilion, is a ticketed event and are pre-sale only. Tickets can be purchased for $15 by contacting Peace and Freedom Committee members Tara Dyer, Lora Troutman or Dana Booker or by calling 740-262-0355.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the program portion in the Marion Palace Theatre. This part is open to the public at no charge. Stone will deliver a keynote at 10:30 a.m. She will take part in a book signing later in the day at Marion Public Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be 200 copies of "Fast Pitch," Stone's most recent book published in August, available free to students age 9 to 14 at the signing event.

Marion Public Library received support through a Racial Equity & Justice Grant from Marion Community Foundation to bring Stone to Marion.

Stone is an author of young adult and middle grade fiction, best known for her debut novel "Dear Martin" and her middle grade debut, "Clean Getaway." Her new book "Fast Pitch" is a challenging and heartwarming coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field.

Stone lives and writes in Atlanta, Georgia.