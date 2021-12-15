ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No deal here’: Peru communities, Hochschild on collision path over mine closures

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) – Hochschild Mining is on a collision path with Peruvian communities near its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines, with the firm adamant it will not shut the pits and local residents determined that it will not be granted operation extensions. Community leaders near four mines in the...

AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

Nexa restarts production at Peru zinc mine after blockade cleared

Miner Nexa Resources, controlled by Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA, said on Thursday it had resumed production at its Cerro Lindo zinc mine in Peru after suspending it earlier this week due to a road blockade protests. The firm said that it expected the mine to get back to full...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Interventions against illegal mining in Peru narrowly effective

In 2019, the Peruvian government carried out a major operation to target illegal gold mining activities in the protected tropical biodiversity hotspot of Madre de Dios in the Amazon basin. By analyzing optical and radar satellite data, the AGU researchers found that the intervention succeeded in stopping illegal mining by 70-90% in the protected region but led to a rapid increase of mining operations in private and public lands outside the targeted zone – in some cases, mining even continued across the highway from the protected region.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

One of Peru's largest copper mines to shut down on Saturday

MMG said today that there is no resolution to remove roadblocks on a road that services its Las Bambas copper mine, and operations are set to end this weekend. "The company advises that the ongoing dialogue with the Chumbivilcas communities has continued to be unsuccessful with no resolution reached to remove the roadblocks, resulting in the mine running out of critical consumables," wrote the company in a news release.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Peru meeting to defuse Las Bambas standoff flops as mine shutdown looms

Peru’s government on Tuesday failed to host a planned meeting between MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine and a local community that has been blocking the road used by the firm to transport its metal for 25 days, threatening a complete production halt. The meeting on Tuesday had...
WORLD
ktwb.com

Japan ministry overstated construction orders data for years -Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, which may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Citing multiple sources at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the...
WORLD
mining.com

Nexa suspends operations at Cerro Lindo mine in Peru due to road blockade

Nexa Resources, controlled by Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA, said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended operations at its large Cerro Lindo zinc mine in Peru due to a road blockade by a local community that started last week. Nexa’s announcement comes just as another large mine, MMG Ltd’s Las...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

Peru’s poor Andean hamlets, backed by state, unleash anger at mines

PISACCASA, Peru (Reuters) – Gabino Leon is angry, and he is not alone. The farmer in Peru’s southern Apurimac region watches each day as hundreds of trucks carrying copper roar past his adobe home, kicking up dust on a potholed dirt road that has become a lightning rod for protests hitting the world’s no. 2 producer of the metal.
ADVOCACY
mining.com

Peru wants to raise taxes on mining sector, says finance minister

Peru’s finance minister Pedro Francke said on Sunday that the government wants to increase mining sector taxes by 3 to 4 percentage points, adding that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study had put the sector’s current tax burden at 41.7%. The remarks, which came in an interview with...
ECONOMY
eenews.net

German villages in path of coal mine turn into ghost towns

KEYENBERG, Germany — This pastoral village in the west of Europe’s economic powerhouse has been preparing for a death caused by coal. Tidy brick homes and old farmhouses stand vacant and shuttered. A long glass case in the deserted butcher shop is empty. The only business that remains is the local bakery, which has decorated its window for Christmas despite being open just half the week.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Under leftist president, Peru faces pitched battle over mining

In the endless jousting between global mining conglomerates and many Peruvians, Julio Guillermo had long been considered pretty marginal — an anti-government rabble rouser fighting not for a bigger share of the spoils but to shut mines down in his south-central highlands. Like his fellow local activists, Guillermo, 49,...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Hochschild Acquires Amarillo: A Look At The Transaction

Hochschild Mining announced that it would be acquiring Amarillo Gold earlier this month, a development-stage gold company with the Posse Gold Project in Brazil. It's been a busy year thus far for M&A in the gold sector. This acquisition spree has continued with Hochschild Mining's (OTCQX:HCHDF) announcement that it would be acquiring Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AGCBF). This deal is a wise move by Hochschild, adding a small-scale gold project in another country in the Americas to reduce its reliance on Peru for most of its gold-equivalent production. Having said that, while I think this deal does improve the Hochschild Mining investment thesis, I continue to see much better ways to play the sector, preferring to stick with non-Peru-dominant producers.
BUSINESS
AFP

'Fear of communism,' why Chile's rich vote right

In Santiago's upper-class neighborhood of Lo Barnechea with its Ferraris, mansions and luxury retailers, 51.68 percent of people voted for far-right, neoliberal candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's first presidential election round in November. It is one of two neighborhoods out of dozens in greater Santiago where Kast, an apologist for Chile's brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet, amassed more than half the votes out of the seven candidates then in the race. His rival in Sunday's runoff, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, won the most neighborhoods, mainly in middle-class areas, but did not break the 50-percent ceiling in any of them. Kast's defenders are vociferous in Lo Barnechea. The neighborhood is notable for also having gone against the stream last year to vote "No" in a referendum on whether Chile should approve a new constitution to replace the one enacted under Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

