Shinedown announces Spring 2022 “The Revolution’s Live Tour” featuring The Pretty Reckless and Diamante

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShinedown have announced its second headlining 2022 North American tour, “The Revolution’s Live Tour”, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, kicking off...

The FADER

Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares new live video

Robert Lange (Helado Negro) has shared the dates of his upcoming 2022 tour. Lange will play two shows in February — at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapán, Mexico — before kicking off his tour in earnest on April 22 at Marfa's Kite Symphony. (Lange and his partner, visual artist Kristi Sword, lived in Marfa for six months during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.) He'll finish the North American leg of his tour on May 25 in Austin and head to Europe for a two-week run that will end at Porto's Primavera Sound festival on June 11.
MetalSucks

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Headline Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced a spate of new spring tour dates. Those are in addition to the winter tour dates he already announced. All the dates, old and new, are below. Speaking of old and new: Buckcherry will open most of the trek, because to Alice Cooper fans, they pass for a young band.
metalinjection

PRIMUS Announces New Leg of RUSH Tribute Tour For Spring 2022

Primus is extending their Rush tribute tour well into 2022 with a handful of new dates. The new dates are supported by Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels depending on what date you're attending. Much like the 2021 iteration, Primus will perform Rush's entire 1977 album A Farewell To Kings followed by a set of their own material.
antiMUSIC

Bright Eyes Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Bright Eyes have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring with a series of U.S. tour dates they will be launching in support of their 2020 reunion album. The new dates follow the group's shows last summer that marked their first time playing together again in over a decade. They released the album, "Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was," in August of 2020.
WLWT 5

Trolls Live! tour coming to Cincinnati this spring

CINCINNATI — Looking for a gift to give your child for Christmas this year? Get them tickets to go see the Trolls Live! tour when it comes to Cincinnati this spring. Show organizers said the tour will feature music, glitter, humor, hugs and happiness as Poppy, Branch and their friends in Trolls Village hit stages nationwide.
CINCINNATI, OH
portcitydaily.com

Haim announces 2022 tour, stops at Live Oak Bank Pavilion next spring

WILMINGTON — American pop band Haim — consisting of three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim from Southern California — announced a 27-date tour, which will stop over at downtown’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion on May 22. The band has released three albums, including 2013’s “Day Are Gone,” 2017’s “Something...
WILMINGTON, NC
klbjfm.com

The Darkness announce ‘Motorheart’ North American tour

The Darkness have announced dates for a 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album, “Motorheart.” The two-month series will kick-off in San Diego, CA on March 9, and is planned to wrap-up on April 24 in Boston, MA. Said frontman Justin Hawkins: “You there, in...
themusicuniverse.com

The Pretty Reckless announces ‘Going to Hell’ vinyl reissue

The Pretty Reckless has announced that Going To Hell, one of its most popular titles, will return to vinyl on February 11, 2022. The album includes three No. 1 singles, including the platinum-selling “Heaven Knows,” “Messed Up World,” and “Follow Me Down.”. Fans can also...
mxdwn.com

Hot Chip Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

English Synthpop Band, Hot Chip, has just announced their North American Tour Dates. Hot Chip has joined the plethora of artists that have decided to hit the new year running and getting back to what the Music Industry needs: Touring. Like everyone else, Hot Chip’s last tour was in 2019 for their last release, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, and now they will be returning to North America with 14 tour dates, traveling through the US, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Boston, and even adding a stop in Mexico during the months of April and May. They will also be joined by LA Priest for the entire duration of the tour.
VENTURA, CA
thefocus.news

How to get your Shinedown presale code for their 2022 spring tour

2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for rock group Shinedown as they have announced they will be going on another tour next year, having announced their first in October. Following the tour announcement, fans are curious to know more about the new Shinedown tour, including how to get the spring 2022 presale artist code. Let’s take a look…
theprp.com

Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada & ERRA Announce Spring U.S. Tour

Beartooth have announced the dates for a second part of their ‘The Below Tour‘ in support of their latest studio album, “Below“. Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and ERRA have been announced as support acts on the trek, which will commence in late March and run through to early May.
klbjfm.com

Korn announces 2022 U.S. tour featuring Chevelle and Code Orange

Korn has announced they will hit the road in March 2022 across North America, with special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. The 19-date arena tour begins on March 4t in Springfield, MO with stops in Greensboro, Providence and Albany before wrapping up in Wichita, KS on April 1. Korn is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Heart Attack Man announce spring tour

Heart Attack Man have announced a North American tour for this spring. Covey, Arm's Length, and Blood Root will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15. Heart Attack Man released their EP Thoughtz & Prayerz earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
livemusicblog.com

Primus Announce 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Rush ‘A Farewell to Kings’

Primus has confirmed that they’ll be continuing on with their Tribute to Kings tour deep into next year with 46 new shows just announced!. The band spent much of their 2021 touring on the new concept that they’d do a set of Primus originals followed by a full rendition of the Rush album, A Farewell to Kings. I got to see the show they did in Berkeley and it blew me away.
mxdwn.com

Flogging Molly Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Celtic Punk band Flogging Molly have announced their return to the road for their upcoming spring 2022 tour across America. Most of the tour dates are played across the Southern portion of the US, with about half of the shows taking place in California, and of particular note their show on Saint Patrick Day. Continuing a tradition for the band, Flogging Molly will play their Saint Patties day show (March 17) in Los Angeles, CA. Lead singer Dave King said this to announce his excitement over returning to Los Angeles “Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed.” We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.” They also recently announced that their Salty Dog Cruise where they will be performing from March 28 – April 1 has sold out. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, December 17, with presale beginning on December 14. For all of the shows, they will be supported by Russkaja and the Vandoliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
liveforlivemusic.com

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Spring 2022 Tour With The Wolfpack

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros will return to the road for a spring 2022 tour along with The Wolfpack string section and Barry Sless (pedal steel) in tow. This will mark Weir’s first full-fledged solo tour since the pandemic halted the Grateful Dead guitarist/singer in the midst of a spring 2020 tour.
theprp.com

Code Orange, Loathe, Vended & Dying Wish Announce Spring U.S. Tour

Code Orange will take to the road on a headlining tour of their own with Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish this April. Dubbed the ‘Out For Blood Tour‘, that trek takes its name from Code Orange‘s latest single. Members of Code Orange‘s fan club can get their hands on tickets starting Thursday, December 16th at 09:00am local time. The general public onsale will take place a day later at 09:00am local time.
theprp.com

END, Portrayal Of Guilt, Yashira & Wake Announce Spring Tour

END, Portrayal Of Guilt, Yashira and Wake have announced the dates for a March North American tour together. You can catch that bill at the following stops:. 03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B / Skyway Theater. 03/14 Denver, CO – HQ 03/17 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta.
American Songwriter

Casting Crowns Announce The Healer Tour for Spring 2022

Casting Crowns is ready to hit the road in Spring 2022. The Christian rock band has announced upcoming tour dates for The Healer Tour. The new tour will kick off on February 17 in Baltimore, Maryland, making stops in Huntsville, Alexandria, Gainesville, Grand Rapids, and Nashville, before wrapping on March 31 in Cleveland, Ohio.
BALTIMORE, MD

