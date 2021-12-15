Shinedown announces Spring 2022 “The Revolution’s Live Tour” featuring The Pretty Reckless and Diamante

English Synthpop Band, Hot Chip, has just announced their North American Tour Dates. Hot Chip has joined the plethora of artists that have decided to hit the new year running and getting back to what the Music Industry needs: Touring. Like everyone else, Hot Chip’s last tour was in 2019 for their last release, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, and now they will be returning to North America with 14 tour dates, traveling through the US, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Boston, and even adding a stop in Mexico during the months of April and May. They will also be joined by LA Priest for the entire duration of the tour.
