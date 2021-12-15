Shinedown announces Spring 2022 “The Revolution’s Live Tour” featuring The Pretty Reckless and Diamante

Celtic Punk band Flogging Molly have announced their return to the road for their upcoming spring 2022 tour across America. Most of the tour dates are played across the Southern portion of the US, with about half of the shows taking place in California, and of particular note their show on Saint Patrick Day. Continuing a tradition for the band, Flogging Molly will play their Saint Patties day show (March 17) in Los Angeles, CA. Lead singer Dave King said this to announce his excitement over returning to Los Angeles “Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed.” We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.” They also recently announced that their Salty Dog Cruise where they will be performing from March 28 – April 1 has sold out. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, December 17, with presale beginning on December 14. For all of the shows, they will be supported by Russkaja and the Vandoliers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO