COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in Cleveland County Schools

After a rocky start to the year, Cleveland County Schools' coronavirus cases seem to have leveled out.

Every day the county posts an updated table with new positive COVID-19 cases found in schools. The numbers include students and staff, but do not differentiate how many of each have tested positive or come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

So far, the district has recorded 62 cases across 26 schools in December. Last month, 109 cases were reported in total. Those figures are a far cry from where the district started the year.

"This year the majority of them have been student cases," said Stephen Fisher, schools superintendent. "It is kind of the reverse of what you had last year when most of our positives were from teachers and staff."

After reporting 108 cases in August — when students were not in school for a full month — the district saw 792 cases in September. Around that time, the county was also experiencing a spike in cases, with the Cleveland County Health Department reporting as many as 750 active cases in a seven-day period.

"Generally, when we see increases in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates in Cleveland County as a whole, this is also reflected in school numbers," said DeShay Oliver, deputy health director for Cleveland County Public Health Center. "Similarly, when we have experienced improvements in our county COVID-19 metrics, this has been experienced on the school level as well."

Even while experiencing spikes in case counts, Fisher said most of the cases seen among students and staff were from outside the schools.

"We continue to see extremely low in-school transmission," said Fisher. "We really look at exposures, contacts, who is quarantined. Obviously you can't trace the virus to know — it doesn't have a geotracker on it — but when you look at the data and look at the number of contacts and quarantines you can start to eliminate the concept of in-school transmission."

In October, the district recorded 282 positive cases and in November, after the CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-12, the district saw 109 cases.

"There's not one or two things that have led to that," Fisher said. "I really would like to publicly applaud the work of Cleveland County Schools staff, everybody has worked really hard to make sure we keep our school open, classroom safe and that we function the way schools need to function."

Last school year the district used money from the federal CARES Act to hire 26 new health techs, who assist nurses in quarantining symptomatic students, tracing close contacts and notifying families when their child either tests positive for coronavirus or has come into contact with someone who has.

The role has become especially important as some schools have to share a nurse. If a student at an elementary school is symptomatic and their nurse is at another school, the tech can fulfill some of the nurse's job functions until they can get to the student.

"Sometimes you strike gold, and having somebody dedicated to doing that every day has really been a savior for the schools," Fisher said.

Cleveland County Schools plans to continue reporting daily case counts on its website through the end of this school year. Fisher said the district will reevaluate posting numbers next year based on how cases trend in the next several months.

