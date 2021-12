Anyone else feeling whiplash? I am talking COVID and I am talking - I'll speak for myself - about feeling one moment that I am so done, that COVID will be with us for a while, if not for forever, and we all need to calm down and find ways to live with it. And then the next moment, I'm reading the latest headlines on omicron and rising case numbers and things shutting down again and feeling something close to panic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO