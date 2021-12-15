India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.

INDIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO