India unveils $10 billion plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

 4 days ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal cabinet has approved a roughly $10 billion incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and...

Reuters

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
U.S. POLITICS
whbl.com

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

India outlines $10 bln plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal...
INDIA
yicaiglobal.com

China Will Be World’s Biggest OLED Display Maker by 2024, Analyst Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 10 -- China will be the world's largest producer of organic light-emitting diodes, which are used to make digital displays in computers, smartphones and other devices, in three years’ time, accounting for between 50 percent and 60 percent of global output, according to an industry analyst.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Covishield: India vaccine maker halves production

The world's largest vaccine maker will halve the production of its Covid-19 vaccine because it has no fresh orders, its top-ranking executive has said. India's Serum Institute is sitting on a stockpile of half a billion doses of Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria jab, the firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.
HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Union Cabinet approves scheme for designing, manufacturing semiconductor chips in India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.
INDIA
ktwb.com

Japan ministry overstated construction orders data for years -Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, which may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Citing multiple sources at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the...
WORLD
aithority.com

IBM And Samsung Unveil Semiconductor Breakthrough That Defies Conventional Design

Developed at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, home to world-leading ecosystem of semiconductor research and prototyping. IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET)1. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

China’s Tsinghua Unigroup chairman opposes restructuring deal – newspaper

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo opposes the pending investment into the company from Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital, China’s National Business Daily reported late on Wednesday, citing a memo from Zhao’s investment fund. Zhao’s opposition to the deal marks a...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Chip materials supplier Entegris to buy rival CMC in $6.5 billion deal

(Reuters) -Entegris Inc, a supplier of semiconductor materials, said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival CMC Materials in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, as it looks to build scale amid an unprecedented global chip shortage. Semiconductor-related businesses have been consolidating, with companies looking to scale up to invest...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

India clears $10B incentives to lure chip makers

The Indian government has cleared incentives worth INR760 billion (US$10 billion) to establish more than 20 chip design, components manufacturing and fab units over the next six years. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem is targeting two fab units for displays, and ten units each for...
TECHNOLOGY
ktwb.com

China’s property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for economy

BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt problems at a major Chinese property developer have now spilled over into a vital artery of the nation’s industrial engine – the steel sector – and started to ripple through to other critical parts of the world’s second-largest economy. The spreading...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Australia facing economic coercion from China – Treasurer

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said Australia had been subject to “economic coercion” by China through various trade disputes, but argued the Asian giant would continue to need its resource exports. Speaking at a Reuters Breakingviews event, Frydenberg said China would find it...
CHINA
RideApart

Honda Unveils H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition In India

In October 2020, Honda released a very special motorcycle in the Indian market. When the CB350 made its reappearance as a retro-style naked motorcycle in the Indian market, the rest of the world watched in envy, hoping that this stylish, chic motorcycle would make its way to other markets. Unfortunately, other than Japan in the form of the GB350, the bike would remain strictly an India-only model.
CARS
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE

