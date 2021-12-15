‘Poor Haiti, one thing after another,’ pope says of deadly blast

Several hundred demonstrators protested Friday in Senegal's capital, accusing the government of subjecting opposition figures to lengthy detentions.Many of the protesters directed their anger at President Macky Sall, who has been accused by critics of interfering in judicial cases to benefit himself politically. He has denied the allegation. "With this regime, Senegalese democracy has gone backwards. Citizens are no longer equal before the law and institutions. It is time to stop this situation,” said Moustapha Seck, a young activist at the protest.“Macky Sall needs to understand that this country does not belong to him. He must no longer protect...
