‘Poor Haiti, one thing after another,’ pope says of deadly blast

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being...

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
Reuters

Paris archbishop asks for forgiveness, quits over relationship

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship...
RELIGION
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
AFP

In Haiti, gangs and poverty added to tragedy of deadly tanker blast

The deep-seated struggles of daily life in Haiti -- worsened by the rising power of gangs -- created conditions that added to the death toll in a tanker explosion that killed at least 75 people in the country's second-largest city this week. He said some people who lived close by the explosion were killed in their homes but "the majority of the dead were around the tanker to take out fuel." 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pope Francis takes in 12 refugees at the Vatican as he denounces 'indifference' of Western nations to plight of asylum seekers

Pope Francis denounced the 'indifference' the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with countries that have borne the brunt of receiving would-be refugees. The Vatican said the Rome-based Sant'Egidio Community, working with...
WORLD
NBC News

Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti by gang released

A Haitian gang has released the remaining 12 hostages they had abducted — more than two months after their kidnapping, the Ohio-based religious group they work with announced Thursday. "We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

At least 71 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti's second largest city

At least 71 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city on Monday, authorities said. The situation remains "critical," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said on Tuesday, who also extended an appeal for blood donations. Almonor said the fuel tanker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
