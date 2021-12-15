ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish says she had a 'full body reaction' before hosting 'SNL' because she didn't feel 'qualified'

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfKWk_0dNJJOjt00
Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish said she vomited due to anxiety over hosting "SNL."
  • The 19-year-old singer was the host and musical guest on the sketch show on December 11.
  • "I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all," she said.

Billie Eilish was the featured guest on Howard Stern's radio show on Monday, during which she broke down how she was left physically struck with anxiety during the prep for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut.

"I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all," Eilish recalled on the radio show. "I did actually love to act when I was a kid, but that's not my world so I don't know what the fuck I'm doing. I feel like I'm terrible, I suck, the craziest part of the week was on Wednesday, the table read, where everybody reads a lot of scripts at a table."

The 19-year-old singer continued to say that during a break in between table reads, she snuck out to the green room and cried before returning to the rehearsal.

"I was scared. It's 'SNL.' It's these amazing, talented actors surrounding a table where somehow I'm the main course for this show I didn't feel qualified for," she said.

"I was ready to throw up — I did throw up because of it. I had a full-body reaction to being anxious about this the whole week. Threw up on the plane coming here, had crazy shits when I got here like you would not believe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWjQC_0dNJJOjt00
Billie Eilish on "Saturday Night Live." NBC/Getty Images

Later during the interview, Eilish — who recently picked up seven nominations at the 2022 Grammy awards, including album of the year for her second album, "Happier Than Ever," and song of the year — continued to break down the extent of her bowel discomfort.

"You know the ones where you have to get fully naked on the toilet? I literally did," she said in reference to her toilet-inducing nerves.

"That's not a usual thing I'm sorry to bring that up. They need to be normalized. It was a crazy stomach ache. I've had stomach aches all week. I've been anxious and nervous. Just because it's not my world and I'm petrified of people thinking I suck."

During the episode of "SNL," Eilish acted as both host and musical guest. She performed her songs "Happier Than Ever" and "Male Fantasy." She also acted in a number of skits, including "Hip-Hop Nativity" with Bowen Yang and other castmates.

Billie Eilish's interview with Howard Stern is below:

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant. Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Billie Eilish Admits She ‘Lied’ About Never Showing Her Tattoos — and Breaks Down the Meaning of All 3

Real talk! After vowing to “never show” her tattoos, Billie Eilish has made the decision to break her promise. The 19-year-old singer previously told Vanity Fair in 2020 that while she “did get a tattoo” fans will “never see it.” But, in a Youtube video for Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, November 30, Eilish confessed that she “lied” about keeping her ink on the down low.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Howard Stern
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Almost Worked With Billie Eilish, Doesn’t Need to Work With Dr. Luke Again, and 11 Other Things You Didn’t Know About Her

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Complex

Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue, Performances of “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish was joined by none other than Billie Eilish for the latest Season 47 entry in the larger Saturday Night Live canon. Catch Eilish’s full monologue up top. She’ll be taking her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, out on the road for a global run starting in February. Later in the night, Eilish performed “Male Fantasy” and the title track to that album, footage of which is available below.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Atlantic

Billie Eilish’s Music Revealed What Her SNL Sketches Couldn’t

The first time Billie Eilish appeared on Saturday Night Live, the then-17-year-old put her famously green hair in two topknots, donned a graffiti-print outfit, and climbed the walls of a rotating room to underscore her eerie, enigmatic image. She rose to fame creating dark, ASMR electro-pop that distilled the fears of her generation with wry directness. Yet months later, she swept the 2020 Grammys with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and her rising star turned meteoric. On this weekend’s SNL, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, the now-19-year-old asserted part of her refashioned identity: that she’s made peace with fame.
MUSIC
Collider

Watch Billie Eilish Hold Back Laughter in 'SNL’ Hotel Ad Sketch

Have you ever been on a business trip and were forced to stay in a shady run-down hotel room for the weekend? Well for their final sketch of the night featuring singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, Saturday Night Live humorously takes us through that experience. Eilish plays Kathlyn the Desk Girl and...
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Please Enjoy Kate McKinnon Trying Her Darnedest to Make Billie Eilish Break Character on SNL

Kate McKinnon's knack for making her Saturday Night Live costars break character is truly applause-worthy. The actress showed off this fine-tuned skill while appearing in a sketch alongside host and musical guest Billie Eilish during the variety show's Dec. 11 episode, and their onscreen dynamic still has us cracking up days later. For the commercial-style skit, Eilish and McKinnon respectively suit up as Kathlyn and Kathreen, two front-desk employees at the highly unglamorous Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Billie Eilish Reveals That She’s Battling Post-Covid Symptoms

Billie Eilish says she’s still suffering from the after effects of having Covid-19. As she was coughing her way through an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that for the first time. She described it as “miserable and terrible.” She said she suffered with it for about 2 months, starting back in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Makes ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut in Romantic Puffy Dress & Stiletto Boots

Billie Eilish brought a dose of holiday whimsy to the stage at “Saturday Night Live” for her hosting debut. In her opening monologue, Eilish donned a voluminous minidress from Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 collection. The outfit featured puffed sleeves and a layered skirt accented with white lace, pearls, ruffles and tulle, as well as red bow embroidery. Eilish completed her look—which she stated resembles “Mrs. Clause going to the club”—with ornament-like striped drop earrings, creating a fully holiday-themed outfit. The star also joked that she was “only wearing this because after the show, I gotta go get married in an anime.” For footwear, the...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Billie Said She Cried And Threw Up Before Hosting SNL

Billie Eilish did an amazing job pulling double duty on the Dec. 11 episode of Saturday Night Live. While the singer has performed on the show before, her latest appearance marked her first time performing and hosting. She seemed like a total natural on stage, but behind the scenes, the star admitted she was really nervous to show off her acting chops. During a Dec. 13 interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Eilish revealed she was so worried about participating in the SNL sketches that she got physically sick.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

220K+
Followers
19K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy