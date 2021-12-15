ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German court convicts Russian of 2019 Berlin park murder

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German court on Wednesday found Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov guilty of the August 2019...

ktwb.com

AFP

German court hands life term to Russian over 'contract killing'

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow. Judges in Berlin found the suspect named as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The verdict is likely to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties, and the reaction of Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be closely watched. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the investigation shortly after the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
