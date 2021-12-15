ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese banks to see doubling of bad property loan ratio, warns S&P

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese banks could see their bad loan ratio of property loans more than double by the end of 2021 from the middle of the year, S&P Global Ratings said, as headwinds in the Chinese property sector intensified in the second half. The non-performing loan (NPL)...

