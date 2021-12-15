Wednesday forecast: Keep your umbrella handy, chance of showers today (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — You will want to keep an umbrella handy as there is a chance of showers throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-to upper 70s across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said scattered showers will continue into the evening with lows in the mid-to upper 60s

Thursday and Friday look for near record highs in the upper 80s.

Future Track shows passing showers today. (WFTV)

As we head into the weekend look for a 30% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday.

