This Is Considered One Of The Best Road Trip Stops In Idaho And It Better Be On Your Bucket List

When planning a road trip in Idaho, you typically have one goal in mind: to see something extraordinary. While the Gem State is certainly filled with amazing sights and the coolest attractions, there are also gems that are unique to our great state. The popular publication Country Living released a list of the best road trip stops in each state. The locations listed are places that are unique to the state and where you won’t see anywhere else in the country. So, what is considered the best road trip stop in Idaho? It’s none other than the fascinating Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Craters of the Moon is certainly not the most beautiful sight in Idaho, but it is one of the most fascinating natural wonders you will find in the Gem State.

Craters of the Moon is located in central Idaho and is essentially large fields of hardened lava flow.

There is a lot of interesting history that occurred at this National Monument and Preserve throughout the years.

On your road trip in Idaho, you may simply want to pass by the lava flow. But there is so much to see and do in this area that you may find it is a full-day destination.

You’ll first want to stop by the Robert Limbert Visitor Center. Here, you can learn all about the lava flow, local wildlife and vegetation, the history of the area, and more. This is also where you will receive cave permits if desired.

Give yourself plenty of time on your road trip to explore a cave. These caves will make you feel like you are on another planet and are absolutely remarkable.

If you have the time, bring your hiking boots along and go for a hike. There are various hikes at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve that will take you to one-of-a-kind scenery.

If you are visiting during the summer months, take a drive on Loop Road. This 7-mile road will give you excellent views of the lava flow. It is also the path that will take you to many of the trails and activities at Craters of the Moon in Idaho.

To learn more about Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve including its hours and seasonal closures and openings, click here. And, don’t forget to check out even more must-see road trip destinations in the country here.

Do you agree that Craters of the Moon is one of the most unique and best road trip stops in Idaho? Is there another location you would have preferred to see on this list? If so, tell us all about it in the comments!