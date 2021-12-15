This Is Considered One Of The Best Road Trip Stops In Idaho And It Better Be On Your Bucket List
When planning a road trip in Idaho, you typically have one goal in mind: to see something extraordinary. While the Gem State is certainly filled with amazing sights and the coolest attractions, there are also gems that are unique to our great state. The popular publication Country Living released a list of the best road trip stops in each state. The locations listed are places that are unique to the state and where you won’t see anywhere else in the country. So, what is considered the best road trip stop in Idaho? It’s none other than the fascinating Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve including its hours and seasonal closures and openings, click here. And, don’t forget to check out even more must-see road trip destinations in the country here.
Do you agree that Craters of the Moon is one of the most unique and best road trip stops in Idaho?
