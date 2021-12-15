ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to maximize your ‘health span’

By NerdWallet
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wl5j_0dNJIy2U00
Getty Images [ Getty Images/NerdWallet ]

We’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. This lagging “health span” translates into more time living with serious illness and disabilities at the end of our lives.

This can have significant repercussions for our retirements. Some of us will have our working lives cut short by ill health, reducing how much money we can save for our futures. Others will face big bills for medical and nursing home care. Then there is the emotional toll of struggling with poor health rather than traveling, visiting the grandkids and engaging in all the other activities we’d planned for our golden years.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be this way. Many of the biggest risk factors for poor health are within our power to modify, prevent or control, says R. Dale Hall, managing director of the Society of Actuaries Research Institute, which provides research on managing risks. But as with retirement saving, the earlier we get started, the better.

Learn the 5 health span risk factors

The institute commissioned Vitality, a company that partners with insurers and employers to promote healthier living, to conduct a study that identified five lifestyle risk factors with the largest impact on health span: tobacco use, obesity, high blood sugar, poor diet and high blood pressure.

The researchers also highlighted ways to modify those risks, including quitting smoking, engaging in physical activity, eating a healthy diet and taking medications as prescribed.

The study relied on data from the Global Burden of Disease, a resource maintained by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that tracks the prevalence of diseases and risk factors worldwide, along with the relative harm they cause. The GBD shows average remaining life expectancy at age 65 in the U.S. rose from 17.6 years in 1990 to 19.6 years in 2019, a two-year gain. Healthy life expectancy, on the other hand, rose less than one year, from 12.2 years to 13.1 years.

That echoes similar statistics from the World Health Organization, which found that U.S. life expectancy at age 60 rose nearly 8% between 2000 and 2019, but healthy life expectancy rose less than 5%.

Recognize the other barriers to healthier living

The GBD has some limitations: It doesn’t track the impact of well-established prevention strategies such as immunizations and screenings, or account for risk factors such as stress, depression, lack of sleep, loneliness and lack of purpose, the Vitality researchers said.

It’s also important to acknowledge that there can be huge systemic barriers to healthier living. If you live in an area with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables, it’s harder to eat well. If you live in crowded housing in an unsafe neighborhood, getting enough exercise can be tough. If you must choose between buying medication and food, you’re unlikely to fill the prescription your doctor wrote for you — assuming you can afford to visit a doctor. The more money you have, the better access you have to the key health interventions that help people live a longer life in good health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz7DX_0dNJIy2U00

Even when we have enough money, our behavioral biases can get in the way — particularly our tendency to value present gratification over future gain.

“I’d honestly rather sit on the couch and eat the bag of crisps rather than go for the run,” says Tanya Little, Vitality’s chief growth officer. “And yet future me would thank me for going for the run now.”

Identify one area for change

Similarly, we may choose inaction over action if we’re asked to change too much, Little says. Instead, Vitality’s programs identify one change that would have the biggest impact based on each person’s health and lifestyle profile.

“This idea of an endless list is totally overwhelming and demotivating,” Little says. “Whereas if I say to you, ‘If you just did this one thing’ ... you are much more likely to do it.”

Once people make progress on a single goal, they’re often inspired to change others, Little says. People who get more exercise often start to eat healthier, for example.

Healthy habits don’t make us immune to illness and disability, of course. But minding our health improves the odds we’ll have many more years to enjoy.

If you’d like to see what Vitality recommends for you, as well as its estimate of your life and health spans, you can visit the company’s calculator.

• • •

About the author: Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet. She is a Certified Financial Planner and author of five money books, including “Your Credit Score.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

How the Bucs will look different if Antonio Brown returns

TAMPA — While Antonio Brown was serving his three-game suspension from the league for misrepresenting his vaccination status, several important things were happening behind the scenes. The Bucs contacted the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office to make sure that there was no arrest warrant for or investigation into Brown, who used...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Body found in Hillsborough River, Tampa police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a death after a body was reported floating in the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. to report a body floating in the river near the 6600 block of North Riviera Manor Drive. Around 4 p.m., the department’s Marine Unit recovered the man’s body.
TAMPA, FL
geneticliteracyproject.org

Life span vs. health span: How physical activity wards off age-related disease

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In a new review published [November 22] in PNAS, [evolutionary biologist Daniel] Lieberman and his Harvard co-authors grapple with the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home Care#Depression#Vitality#Gbd
KUTV

How to maintain your health and wellness over the holidays

KUTV — The following information was provided by The Bountiful Company. With the holiday season in full effect, it’s a great time to take account of your health and wellness routine and set yourself up for success. While finding the time to focus on your health during the...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Tech Times

Smart Drugs: Tips And Advice On How To Improve Your Mental Health

Taking care of your physical health is important, and just as important is taking care of your mental health. Having a healthy mind in a healthy body leads to higher levels of productivity and much more focus on things that matter rather than worrying about unnecessary things, which can lead to you wasting your time and energy. One of the easiest ways to improve your mental health is through smart drugs, that is - nootropics. Because they can make such a significant impact, here are a few tips and advice on how you can use them to improve your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popular Science

9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
pix11.com

Bad posture? Find out how it impacts your health

How many hours a day do you spend sitting? Whether it’s on the couch in front of the television or on a chair in a Zoom call, all that time sitting is not really helping your posture. Dr. Karena Wu, physical therapist and owner of Active Care Physical Therapy...
FITNESS
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Study shows how the pandemic impacted blood pressure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows blood pressure increased significantly for many individuals during the pandemic. “We studied almost 500,000 individuals and we looked at pre-pandemic changes in blood pressure and during the pandemic changes in blood pressure to assess if some of the consequences of the pandemic would increase blood pressure and we definitely saw that,” explained Luke Laffin, MD, cardiologist with Cleveland Clinic.
CHARLESTON, SC
sciencetimes.com

How Physiotherapy Can Improve Your Health

Every day our scientific understanding of the body grows. We learn new and better ways to treat injuries and illnesses. Physiotherapy provides powerful advantages in treating several intense maladies and chronic issues, minimizing recovery time, and more. Learn about how the recent scientific advances in physiotherapy have perfected the art...
FITNESS
News 12

The New Normal: How is the pandemic affecting your child's mental health?

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a rare public health advisory warning of a youth mental health crisis. Since the pandemic began, anxiety is higher and so is depression. Concern is mounting about how COVID-19 is affecting our kids' mental health. News 12's Erin Colton was joined by Eden Hana...
KIDS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy